Morgan calls for DRS in Twenty20 after Root howler

AFP, NEW DELHI

Eoin Morgan has called for the Decision Review System (DRS) to be used in Twenty20 internationals after a final over umpiring error cost England victory in the second match of their series against India.

Needing just eight to win off the final over in Nagpur, India, on Sunday, England were stunned by the dismissal of their star batsman Joe Root off the first ball and ultimately fell five runs short of their target.

TV replays showed that Root had got a thick inside-edge onto his pads, but he had no chance of challenging umpire Chettithody Shamshuddin’s decision as DRS is only used in Tests and one-day internationals.

The same umpire also turned down a vehement leg before wicket appeal from England bowler Chris Jordan, who was convinced he had dismissed Virat Kohli during India’s innings.

Replays indicated that the ball would have hit off and middle stumps, but Kohli, who was on 7 at the time, was reprieved and went on to score another crucial 14 runs.

England skipper Morgan said there was “extreme frustration” in the visitors’ dressing room after the match, saying it was time for DRS to be introduced for the game’s shortest format.

“The fact it’s not [available] is a concern. There is as much on the line as there is in a Test or a one-day match, so no reason why it shouldn’t be used,” Morgan told a post-match news conference. “If this was a World Cup game tonight and we were out of the World Cup or lost a World Cup final we’d be spewing.”

India’s victory enabled them to level the three-match series ahead of the decider tomorrow in Bengaluru.

While Root’s dismissal was a severe blow to England’s chances, they were also undone by outstanding bowling from Jasprit Bumrah at the death as they tried to chase down a relatively modest target of 145.

After dismissing Root for 38, he also took the wicket of the big-hitting Jos Buttler and conceded just two runs in the final over as the hosts grabbed an unlikely win.

India veteran Ashish Nehra said his 23-year-old bowling partner had displayed nerves of steel to keep his line right at the death.

“Hats off to him, this isn’t the first time he’s done it for India,” Nehra said. “Jasprit asked me if he should bowl length. All I told him was: ‘You have a good yorker, look to bowl full, it’s tough to hit a six even if it is a low full toss.’ It worked.”