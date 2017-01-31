Black Caps edge Aussies in one-day thriller

AP, AUCKLAND, New Zealand

New Zealand overcame one of the greatest all-round performances in one-day international history by Australia rookie Marcus Stoinis to win the first match of the Chappell-Hadlee series yesterday by a threadbare six runs.

Playing in only his second one-day international, 16 months after his first, 27-year-old Stoinis almost single-handedly lifted Australia to victory, scoring 146 not out off 117 balls batting at No. 7 after taking three vital wickets for 49 runs.

Stoinis came to the wicket with Australia 54-5 in the 13th over chasing New Zealand’s 286-9. He batted through the next 34 overs, dominating five partnerships to spur his team to the brink of victory.

His unbeaten total was the highest by an Australia No. 7 in a one-day international.

After hitting nine fours and 11 sixes at Eden Park, he came within one shot of tying the game when his final partner was lost.

Australia’s cause looked lost at 226-9 after 44 overs, but Stoinis then put on a remarkable 54-run last-wicket stand in four overs with paceman Josh Hazlewood, who did not face a ball.

Australia needed seven runs to win with a comfortable three overs in hand, but their hopes ended when Hazlewood was run out at the non-striker’s end by New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.

It was a bitter blow for Stoinis when his heroic rearguard action ended with the victory he deserved so close at hand.

“I feel a little bit damp to be honest,” Stoinis said. “I know it’s something I should enjoy and maybe it will sink in a little bit later, but the win was the No. 1 priority and there were a few sad faces in the dressing room. I think the key was not to panic. Your first instinct is to try and score a bit quicker, but I think you’ve got to chill out, get used to the conditions and figure out what’s going on.”

“Obviously, we had a great start with the ball and then to watch the way Marcus played for a good part of 35 overs was amazing,” Williamson said. “It was a fantastic knock and certainly deserves man of the match.”