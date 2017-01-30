Inter make it a magnificient seven, Lazio stunned

AFP, ROME

Inter defender Danilo d’Ambrosio hailed coach Stefano Pioli’s clear orders as the key to the club’s remarkable turnaround since Frank de Boer was sacked.

Rightback D’Ambrosio opened the scoring as Inter cruised to a 3-0 win over bottom side Delfino Pescara 1936 on Saturday, notching up a seventh straight win that allowed them to leapfrog imploding SS Lazio into fourth in the Serie A table — eight places higher than when Dutch legend De Boer was ousted in November last year.

“Where would we be if he had arrived earlier? Who knows. I’m not one for ifs and buts,” the defender said. “We are just thinking about the future.”

“Pioli has brought in very high-intensity training, we’ve improved so much physically and I can assure you we are working so hard,” he said. “The coach has been very clear in giving everyone their jobs to do. The first defenders are the forwards — and in this way he’s created a strong group.”

Pescara were buried by halftime as goals from D’Ambrosio and Portuguese midfielder Joao Mario put Inter on cruise control. Brazilian-born Italy striker Eder came off the bench to complete a comfortable win with just under 20 minutes left.

Inter’s next match is a Coppa Italia quarter-final tomorrow against SS Lazio, a team suddenly under pressure after a shock home defeat to mid-table AC Chievo Verona dented their hopes of European soccer next season.

Roberto Inglese’s 90th-minute strike, a scrappy close-range effort, saw Chievo snatch the points from a Stadio Olimpico clash in Rome that Lazio dominated.

Tempers boiled over after the final whistle when club captain Lucas Biglia was involved in an altercation with a fan hurling abuse at the players heading for the tunnel.

It was a second successive defeat for Lazio after Simone Inzaghi’s squad’s tame surrender at leaders Juventus the previous weekend and the suddenly under-pressure coach admitted he had his work cut out to turn things around.

“It is a defeat that will take its toll on morale, but as the head of this group I have to be big enough to get it off the players’ backs and get them going again,” Inzaghi said. “The only thing to say is that we have to be more efficient in front of goal. There are lessons here we can learn from and grow.”