Gomis scores three in Marseille victory

AFP, MARSEILLE, France

Former France striker Bafetimbi Gomis notched a hat-trick on Friday as Olympique de Marseille returned to form with a 5-1 blitzing of Montpellier Herault in Ligue 1 action.

Marseille were coming off defeats against leaders AS Monaco and Olympique Lyonnais as they moved into the top five thanks to an irresistible attacking showing at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille.

Handing a debut to former Manchester United stalwart Patrice Evra, the former European champions were more solid at the back than they have been for much of an inconsistent campaign.

At the other end Gomis, on loan from Premier League side Swansea City, showed his mettle with goals that made him the first man to score a hat-trick both for and against l’OM.

The 31-year-old former AS Saint Etienne and Lyon forward took advantage of two headed passes from former Newcastle misfit Remy Cabella to score the opener on four minutes and his second on 19 minutes.

Rolando made it 3-0 on 38 minutes before Ryad Boudebouz pulled one back four minutes after the restart.

Gomis notched his third with 13 minutes remaining and a penalty from another Newcastle flop, Florian Thauvin, underlined the dominance of Marseille as they recorded their biggest win since being taken over by US businessman Frank McCourt.

“We really wanted to get back to winning ways and have the team show what it is made of,” said Marseille coach Rudi Garcia, who nonetheless ticked off his side for a poor showing in the opening 20 minutes of the second half.

BUNDESLIGA

AP, BERLIN

Alexander Meier fired Eintracht Frankfurt to third place with a 1-0 win against Schalke 04 to begin the second half of the Bundesliga on Friday.

The home side came closest midway through the first half when Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting whipped in a cross that Guido Burgstaller did well to reach, only to see his header brilliantly saved by backup goalkeeper Heinz Lindner.

Frankfurt No. 1 Lukas Hradecky was serving a ban following his red card in the previous weekend’s loss to RB Leipzig.

Meier struck in the 33rd, pealing away from Naldo, his marker, to reach Makoto Hasebe’s clever free-kick and send the ball inside the right post.

Meier was helped in part by David Abraham’s outstretched arm hindering Naldo’s attempt to follow.

“For me it’s a clear foul. The referee saw it but judged it differently,” Schalke captain Benedikt Hoewedes said.

Frankfurt coach Niko Kovac acknowledged that his side “had a bit of luck today.”

LA LIGA

AP, MADRID

CA Osasuna’s winless run reached 12 matches after a 1-1 home draw against Malaga in La Liga action on Friday.

The recently promoted club took the lead with a goal by Serbian midfielder Goran Causic in the 76th minute, but Malaga equalized just three minutes later through Ignacio Camacho.

Osasuna goalkeeper Mario Fernandez saved a penalty in the first half, but made a mistake for Malaga’s goal when he mistimed a long throw-in into the area.

Osasuna have not won since a 3-2 win against Sociedad Deportiva Eibar in October last year.

However, Friday’s draw was enough to lift the club from northern Spain off the bottom of the table. They moved onto 10 points, the same as Granada, ahead of the rest of the games this weekend.

Malaga, who were 13th of the 20 teams, saw their own winless streak reach seven games. They have lost their past four league matches.