Sutton United’s ‘Special One’ eyes giant-killing

Reuters, LONDON

Paul Doswell will not be asking for a lucrative win bonus if non-league Sutton United pull off a second FA Cup giant-killing in their humble history and beat Leeds United tomorrow.

Actually, just as in every other match he has taken charge of since becoming manager nine years ago, taking his customary place in the dugout will leave Doswell out of pocket.

Like all the non-playing staff at Sutton, the 50-year-old is a volunteer, but unlike the others, Doswell has pumped thousands of pounds of his own cash into the club, who play at Gander Green Lane in south London.

The property company owner works for nothing and bankrolls Sutton to the tune of ￡2,000 (US$2,514) a week.

Two years ago his philanthropy stretched to providing an interest-free loan of ￡450,000 so the club could install a state-of-the-art 3G pitch.

Fifth-tier Sutton’s victory over third-tier AFC Wimbledon in a third-round replay means Sutton will earn about ￡500,000 from the FA Cup run whatever happens against former English champions Leeds, now bidding to return to the Premier League, tomorrow.

Not that Doswell is in a hurry to get reimbursed.

“Paul said I don’t want it back, but I said you’re getting it whether you like it or not,” long-serving Sutton chairman Bruce Elliott said by telephone this week.

No wonder he calls Doswell his “Special One.”

“He is unique,” said Elliott, who sat on a pitch-side wooden bench 47 years ago when Sutton hosted Don Revie’s mighty Leeds side in the FA Cup fourth round and lost 6-0.

“No one does anything for nothing these days, but he genuinely does. He has bought into it hook, line and sinker,” he said.

Sutton were on their uppers when Doswell walked in like a Good Samaritan in 2008, having spent eight years as manager of non-league Eastleigh, where he also financed a new stand.

“We were not doing well, looking for a new manager and he drove all the way over from Winchester to chat to us,” Elliott said. “Our take on the meeting was that he interviewed us. As a result he appointed us as his club.”

Since that day Sutton, best remembered for knocking Coventry City out of the FA Cup in 1989, two years after the then-top-tier side had lifted the trophy, have thrived on and off the pitch, and play one notch below the EFL.

Their well-equipped ground is a source of local pride, used by hundreds of youngsters each week. Attendances average more than 1,000.

Doswell, despite not being paid, is no “hobby” manager, either.

Last season, his side went 26 matches unbeaten in the National League South to gain promotion. Now they have survived four rounds to set up a fairy-tale cup tie against resurgent Leeds.

Only 5,013 will be inside the ground, but millions will tune in around the world to watch it on TV.

Doswell said the pressure is off his side, the lowest-ranked team left in the competition.

“Myself and the chairman knew the Wimbledon replay was a ￡300,000 game,” Doswell said. “It can blow your mind. Now, it’s like a free bet. We’re expected to lose. If we get a draw that would be magnificent. I would love to go to Elland Road. If we were to win, you might as well send me up to heaven and up into the clouds.”

Father-of-seven Doswell is modest about his philanthropy, but proud of turning Sutton into a model community club.

“Before our FA Trophy match the other night all our youth teams had their sessions on the pitch before kickoff,” he said. “Then they watched the first team. That’s priceless.”