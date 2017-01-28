Mattek-Sands, Safarova dance for joy after winning second Aussie Open title

AP, MELBOURNE

Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the US and Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic enhanced their reputation as the dominant duo in women’s doubles by winning the Australian Open title for the second time.

The second seeds had to scramble from behind to eventually overwhelm Andrea Hlavackova of the Czech Republic and China’s Peng Shuai 6-7 (3/7), 6-3, 6-3 in a tense final.

It extended the pair’s unbeaten record to 12 matches at Melbourne Park — they won the 2015 doubles title in their debut as a team, but did not play together last year because illness forced Safarova to miss the tournament.

It was their fourth Grand Slam success after also winning the 2015 French Open and last year’s US Open.

Not only did Mattek-Sands strengthen her grip on the No. 1 ranking and Safarova rose to a career-high No. 2, the pair also shared A$660,000 (US$500,000) in prize money.

The victors did a rehearsed dance routine on Rod Laver Arena after being presented with their trophies and held aloft the cup.

“We were celebrating like five-year-old kids out there. When we got the trophy and saw our names on it, and to know they will be on it again, is special,” Mattek-Sands said. “She’s my rock out there. We play aggressive and have fun. We really balance each other out.”

It was the first meeting of the teams in which all four players have won at least two Grand Slam doubles titles.

Hlavackova and Peng, who had not dropped a set on the way to the final, took an early service break and seemed in command of the opening set, but Mattek-Sands, 31, and Safarova, 29, were able to retrieve the situation and the set headed inevitably to a tiebreaker.

Hlavackova, 30, and Peng, 31, surged into the lead and held on to close it out 7-3.

Hlavackova and Peng both lost their serve to slump to 0-3 in the second set, before breaking Mattek-Sands to get on the scoreboard. It proved to be merely a slight interruption for Mattek-Sands and Safarova as they powered through the second set.

The match swung on Hlavackova’s serve in the fourth game of the deciding set. After seemingly being in control, she fended off a break point and then double-faulted on the next one to give up the crucial service break.

In the mixed doubles, second seeds Ivan Dodig of Croatia and India’s Sania Mirza are to play Colombia’s Juan Sebastian Cabal and Abigail Spears of the US in tomorrow’s final.

Dodig and Mirza beat Australians Sam Groth and Samantha Stosur 6-4, 2-6, 10-5 in their semi-final, while Cabal and Spears overcame Chris Guccione of Australia and Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 7-6 (7/1), 6-2.