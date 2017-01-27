SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

SOCCER

Klopp laments officiating

Juergen Klopp expressed disappointment at the officiating and his Liverpool side’s poor finishing in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final at Anfield on Wednesday after Southampton claimed a 1-0 victory to book a spot in the final. Liverpool failed to break down Southampton’s defense before Shane Long’s injury-time winner secured a 2-0 aggregate triumph for the Saints. Liverpool had a penalty appeal rejected when the ball struck Long’s arm and Klopp was disappointed that the officials missed it. “The handball was clear. Long, a clear handball,” he said. Daniel Sturridge missed two chances to hand Liverpool the initiative and Klopp was left lamenting the lack of a cutting edge. “Creating chances against a team like this is really not easy, but we did it and then you have to score,” he said.

SAILING

Joyon wins Verne trophy

Frenchman Francis Joyon and his crew of five aboard the trimaran IDEC Sport yesterday won the Jules Verne trophy for fastest outright sailing time around the world with a time of 40 days, 23 hours, 30 minutes. The previous record was held by France’s Loic Peyron, who had completed the circumnavigation in 45 days, 13 hours, 42 minutes in 2012.

SAILING

Captains ink agreement

Five of the six skippers in the America’s Cup gathered at the House of Garrard in London on Wednesday to announce a framework agreement they say will be good for the future of the oldest trophy in international sports. The agreement would lock in the current class of foiling catamarans, narrow the timeframe between the next two regattas to two years and make sailing’s marquee regatta less costly for new syndicates. While the agreement is touted as commercially attractive, a big problem is that Emirates Team New Zealand did not sign it and the agreement would be moot if the Kiwis win the 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda this summer. New Zealand indicated in a statement that they prefer to stick with tradition as spelled out in the Deed of Gift, the 19th century document that governs the competition. “Emirates Team New Zealand believe the future America’s Cup format is to be decided by the Defender and Challenger of Record as it has historically been,” the syndicate said.

RUGBY UNION

Jones tells injury tales

England coach Eddie Jones led the media on a merry dance on Wednesday as he gave two explanations for a cut and badly bruised eye that led to him attending the official launch of the Six Nations championship wearing a large bandage. Initially the Australian said he had fallen in his hotel bathroom, but later changed his story. “We’ve had judo then MMA [Mixed Martial Arts] — we’re going through the martial arts,” he joked when asked about the injury at the Hurlingham Club in London. “Actually I slipped over in the hotel this morning. I walked out of the shower, I forgot to shave and I went over.” It seemed an unlikely explanation and he switched tack later in the day when interviewed on TV. “It was a tough old training camp,” he said having just returned from England’s preparations in Portugal. “I just slipped over and got my head cut at training.” Asked who had hit him, Jones said: “I don’t know, I’ll have a look at the video later.”