Warner stand with Head piles on too many for Pakistan

Reuters

An insatiable David Warner blasted a career-best 179 and dominated Australia’s highest-ever one-day partnership with fellow centurion Travis Head to help secure a 57-run victory in the fifth and final match against Pakistan yesterday.

Babar Azam (100) and Sharjeel Khan (79) kept alive Pakistan’s hopes of chasing down a 370-run victory target, but they collapsed for 312 in the final over as Australia wrapped up the series 4-1.

For Pakistan, Shoaib Malik retired hurt after scoring 10, while Umar Akmal made a brisk 46 down the order.

With the hosts having already taken an unassailable lead in the series, the contest was of merely academic interest, but Warner’s hunger for runs was again on display in the high-scoring match at the Adelaide Oval.

Warner went into the match with five centuries in his past 10 one-day innings and the diminutive left-hander brought up his sixth of the season in just 78 deliveries, bettering his previous career-best of 178, made against Afghanistan.