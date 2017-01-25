SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

BASKETBALL

Lin re-aggravates injury

Brooklyn Nets star Jeremy Lin could be sidelined for up to five more weeks after aggravating a hamstring injury that has wrecked his season, the team announced on Monday. “During the course of his rehab, Jeremy re-aggravated his strained left hamstring and will be out approximately three to five weeks as he continues to work towards a full recovery,” Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a statement. “We understand and appreciate Jeremy’s competitive desire to get back on the court with his teammates. However, we are going to be cautious with his rehab in order to ensure that he is at full strength once he returns.” Lin suffered an injury on Nov. 2 last year, which left him sidelined for 17 games until he returned on Dec. 12. However, he strained his hamstring again two weeks later and has not played since. Lin has played just 12 of Brooklyn’s 43 games this season since signing a three-year, US$38.3 million deal in July last year. He has averaged 13.9 points, 5.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds.

GOLF

McIlroy drops out of Dubai

Rory McIlroy has pulled out of next week’s Omega Dubai Desert Classic with a rib injury, the event’s promoter said on Monday. “Obviously, we are disappointed, but we fully understand the situation. Our greatest concern is Rory’s health,” Golf In Dubai CEO and vice chairman Mohamed Juma Buamaim said. The two-time event champion suffered the injury earlier this month during the first round of the South African Open Championship. Although the Northern Irishman completed that tournament, finishing second, a subsequent scan revealed a rib stress fracture and he missed last week’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship.

OLYMPICS

Xi calls for sustainability

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday stressed the need for sustainability and post-event planning during a visit to ski venues for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Xi’s trip to Chongli in Hebei Province marks the latest bid to ramp up enthusiasm for the Games, which China hopes to leverage to promote winter sports in the country. Beijing’s urban center is to host indoor events such as ice hockey and figure skating, largely in venues left over from the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics. However, a lack of mountains and natural snow requires that ski events be held in Chongli, as well as Beijing’s rural Yanqing County.

SOCCER

Papy Djilobodji faces ban

Sunderland defender Papy Djilobodji risks a four-match ban after being charged with violent conduct following an incident unseen by match officials, but caught on video, during his side’s defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday last week. Djilobodji’s arm appeared to make contact with West Brom midfielder Darren Fletcher’s face late in a game that the visitors lost 2-0. Djilobodji, signed in August last year from Chelsea, was sent off earlier in the season against Hull City and would face a four-match ban, instead of the usual three, if found guilty. A lengthy ban would be bad news for Sunderland manager David Moyes, whose side are bottom of the Premier League and struggling with injuries and absences.