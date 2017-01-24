Tamim shoulders blame for ‘rubbish’ Bangladesh

AFP, CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal branded his side “lazy” after a batting implosion saw New Zealand cruise to a nine-wicket win in the second Test at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand, yesterday.

While Kane Williamson rated it New Zealand’s “best day” of the series, Tamim was bitterly disappointed with the way the Test was effectively over in three days after one day was washed out.

“We all took the lazy option,” he said, demanding improvement from the top down before they go to India for a one-off Test early next month.

New Zealand were left with a 109-run target which they knocked off in 18.4 overs after Bangladesh were all out for 173 in their second innings.

Tamim went cheaply for 8 in the sixth over and, after a brief period of consolidation, Bangladesh lost five for 23 in the middle of the innings.

“The way I got out was rubbish,” Tamim said. “A few of the shots we played could have been much better. I take full responsibility. I take full blame for that because I started it.”

The result meant New Zealand swept the Bangladesh tour — winning the three Twenty20s, three one-day internationals and two Tests — and moved ahead of Pakistan to fifth in the world rankings.

“I think this was the best day of Test cricket for our team throughout the series,” Williamson said. “When you have any side five down, perhaps, and the bowlers are firing, then there’s always potential to take a couple more. It’s a tone we want to set throughout the [summer]. South Africa come here now, and it’s important we’re good like that again and put them under pressure.”