Leipzig win after opposing ’keeper Hradecky sent off

Reuters, BERLIN

Second-placed RB Leipzig brushed aside Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 in the Bundesliga on Saturday after opposing goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky was sent off after just three minutes.

Hradecky was one of two goalkeepers to be dismissed in the first half of Saturday’s games after Werder Bremen’s Jaroslav Droby was given his marching orders in his side’s 2-1 home defeat by Borussia Dortmund.

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, the only team still unbeaten this season in any of Europe’s big five leagues, continued their run with a 2-0 win against Augsburg.

Leipzig’s win took the Bundesliga debutants on to 39 points, three behind leaders Bayern Munich, who won 2-1 against SC Freiburg on Friday as the league resumed after a month-long winter break.

Leipzig, beaten 3-0 by Bayern just before Christmas, were quickly back in their stride after Hradecky was dismissed for handling the ball outside his area.

Heinz Lindner took the Finnish international’s place in goal as he made his Bundesliga debut. The Austrian saved the resulting free-kick with his first touch, but was powerless as Marvin Compper scored from the rebound.

Midfielder Naby Keita was again in majestic form for Leipzig as he set up their other two goals.

The Guinea international’s perfectly delivered free-kick allowed Timo Werner to head home in first-half stoppage-time and his shot also led to a goalmouth scramble that ended with Jesus Vallejo turning the ball into his own net in the 67th minute.

VfL Wolfsburg needed an 83rd-minute goal from Mario Gomez to beat lowly 10-man Hamburg SV 1-0 after the visitors had midfielder Albin Ekdal sent off for a second bookable offense in the 33rd minute.

Schalke 04 left it even later as Guido Burgstaller, making his debut after his move from second tier Nuremberg, scored in the 90th minute to give them a 1-0 win over relegation candidates Ingolstadt.

Basement side SV Darmstadt 98 and Borussia Moenchengladbach drew 0-0 in the other game.