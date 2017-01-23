Resurgent Sergio Ramos sinks Malaga

Reuters, BARCELONA, Spain

Sergio Ramos made amends for his untimely own-goal against Sevilla last week by scoring twice as Real Madrid bounced back from two successive defeats by beating Malaga 2-1 on Saturday to go four points clear at the top of La Liga.

The Real Madrid captain headed his side in front in the 35th minute by powering Toni Kroos’ outswinging corner beyond Carlos Kameni and struck again in the 43rd by sliding in a free-kick from his German teammate from close range to net his third goal in four games.

It was the perfect response from the Spain international six days after inadvertently helping his former side win 2-1 last week to halt Zinedine Zidane’s side’s remarkable 40-game unbeaten run.

Ramos has now scored six league goals this term, bettering his previous record of five in a season with still half the campaign to go.

Malaga had proved difficult opponents and a slip by Raphael Varane allowed Venezuela international Juanpi to pull a goal back in the 63rd minute. It took a good save from Keylor Navas to prevent Chory Castro from leveling moments later.

Real lead the standings on 43 points, four clear of Sevilla and five ahead of champions Barcelona ahead of the rest of the weekend’s games.

“The most important thing is that we won the game and made a good start,” Zidane told reporters. “We had chances, but these days we need four opportunities to score one goal. It was difficult because our opponents pushed us hard. We’re tired, but happy.”

Uruguayan Castro hit the post for the visiting side and forced another impressive save from Navas in an action-packed first half in which Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema squandered clear chances for Real and Brazil leftback Marcelo limped off with a suspected hamstring injury.

Luka Modric was also taken off in the second half, potentially leaving Zidane with as many as six absentees for Wednesday’s Copa del Rey quarter-final second leg against RC Celta de Vigo, with his side facing a 2-1 deficit.

“Luka had discomfort, Marcelo’s problem is more serious. I’m quite worried by the injuries, it’s put me in a bad mood, because we have a very important game on Wednesday,” Zidane said.

Valencia continued their mini-revival under caretaker coach Salvador Gonzalo “Voro” by winning 2-0 against sixth-placed Villarreal in a local derby to move seven points clear of the relegation zone.

RCD Espanyol beat struggling Granada 3-1 to climb to 10th place, while CD Leganes, who occupy the final spot above the relegation zone, twice came from behind to draw 2-2 against Deportivo Alaves.