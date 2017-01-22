Leinster waiting after Castres tie

AFP, PARIS

Leinster were on Friday held to a 24-24 draw by Castres, leaving them facing an anxious weekend wait before they can be guaranteed a home European Rugby Champions Cup quarter-final tie.

The three-time champions, already assured of a last-eight spot, finished Pool 4 action on 23 points, but they can still be pipped for a home tie in the knockout round should fellow Irish side Connacht win big at Toulouse today.

Leinster, buoyed by an eight-try 57-3 rout of Montpellier last weekend, were 10-0 ahead inside the first 10 minutes at already eliminated Castres.

A Jonny Sexton penalty was followed by a converted try for center Robbie Henshaw, who sprinted 40m to score after Castres winger Julien Caminati had dropped the ball.

However, the French side roared back to lead 17-10 at the break after scrumhalf Antoine Dupont had danced between three defenders off the back of a ruck to go over before David Smith added his team’s second try.

Smith was set up cleverly by a smart, back-of-the-hand pass from Florian Vialelle.

Leinster hit back to level at 17-17 with their second try of the night, scored again by live-wire Henshaw, who broke through under the posts.

However, Smith restored Castres’ lead with his second try of the match, wrong-footing the Leinster defense off the back of a ruck.

Back again came the Irish side, who had won the first meeting between the two teams 33-15, with replacement Dan Leavy scoring off a pick-and-go after Castres were reduced to 14 men when fullback Pierre Berard was yellow-carded for failing to release in the tackle.

Leinster were unable to find the winning points in the closing stages, while they were also left to fret over a thigh injury to Sexton that saw him replaced in the first half.

“If you had said we would be where we are before the start of the competition, we would probably have taken it, but it’s out of our hands now as regards a potential home quarter-final,” Leinster No. 8 Jamie Heaslip said. “We wanted to get the win, but we were sloppy at times and they are a good side. We showed a lot of heart to keep ourselves in the game.”

“Connacht are not going to do us any favors and they have won at Toulouse before, so they could go there and do it again,” he added.

In the same group, Montpellier claimed a bonus point 26-17 win over Northampton as last year’s European Rugby Challenge Cup champions moved to 16 points to keep alive their slender hopes of making the last eight as one of three best runners-up.

Two of the tries came from giant winger Nemani Nadolo, while Kelian Galletier and Jacques Du Plessis added to the score line.

Munster, defending champions Saracens and Clermont have already made sure of quarter-final spots with home ties, as well as the remaining four spots in the last eight to be decided over a tense weekend.