Islanders defeat Stars 3-0

AP, NEW YORK

John Tavares on Thursday night narrowly missed out on his second hat-trick in a week and Thomas Greiss got his second straight shutout as the New York Islanders beat the Dallas Stars 3-0 in their first game since firing long-time coach Jack Capuano.

The Islanders canned Capuano in the middle of his seventh season on Tuesday, replacing him on an interim basis with Doug Weight.

Tavares has seven goals in four games after scoring twice and then having an empty-net shot deflected wide late in the third period. He had three goals at Florida on Jan. 13.

Greiss stopped 23 shots after making 32 saves in a 4-0 win over Boston on Monday.

Calvin de Haan added an empty-net goal on a coast-to-coast shot with four seconds left.

Kari Lehtonen made 33 saves for Dallas, who were coming off a 7-6 victory over the New York Rangers on Tuesday night.

SENATORS 2, BLUE JACKETS 0

In Columbus, Ohio, Kyle Turris and Ryan Dzingel scored goals and Mike Condon made 42 saves to lead the Ottawa Senators past the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Condon was always where he needed to be for the Senators, who have won four of their past five and handed Columbus their fifth loss in the past eight games.

The Blue Jackets had trouble establishing passing lanes and shot the puck right at Condon or off target. Eleven Columbus players took multiple shots with nothing to show for it.

CAPITALS 7, BLUES 3

In St Louis, Missouri, Andre Burakovsky, T.J. Oshie and Evgeny Kuznetsov each had a goal and an assist to lead the Washington Capitals over the St Louis Blues.

Jay Beagle, Brett Connolly, Marcus Johansson and Justin Williams also scored, while Alex Ovechkin and Daniel Winnik each had two assists to help Washington earn at least a point in their 12th straight game for an NHL-best 66 points.

Braden Holtby bounced back from his roughest outing of the season with 22 saves. Holtby was pulled after giving up a season-high five goals on 26 shots in an 8-7 overtime loss at Pittsburgh on Monday. He improved to 22-8-4 and 5-0 lifetime against St Louis.

Alexander Steen scored twice and Jaden Schwartz had a goal and two assists for St Louis.

In other results, it was:

‧ Rangers 5, Maple Leafs 2

‧ Wild 4, Coyotes 3

‧ Predators 4, Flames 3

‧ Ducks 2, Avalanche 1

‧ Sharks 2, Lightning 1