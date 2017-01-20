Joel Embiid scores 26 as 76ers take down Raptors

AP, PHILADELPHIA

Joel Embiid cupped both ears, imploring fans to cheer even louder, and flashed a wide smile as he soaked in the “MVP” and “Trust the Process” chants.

With Embiid leading the way, the Philadelphia 76ers are no longer the laughing stock of the NBA.

Embiid scored 26 points and Ersan Ilyasova added 18 as the resurgent Sixers beat the Toronto Raptors 94-89 on Wednesday for their seventh win in nine games.

“I’m trying to change the culture and I like to get the fans into it,” Embiid said. “I play better when the fans are chanting and cheering for us. That’s what I love. The fans have been great.”

Embiid, who was questionable because of the flu, surpassed 20 points in fewer than 30 minutes in his 10th straight game.

The Sixers are only 14-26, but they have rejuvenated a city that has patiently waited for a team of winners through three miserable seasons.

“The fans are fantastic,” Sixers coach Brett Brown said. “We’re all starving for success, some good feelings, some wins, and then to feel it, it’s addictive. These fans deserve it. They’re dying for us to get this right.”

DeMar DeRozan scored 25 for the Atlantic Division-leading Raptors, while Kyle Lowry had 24.

After DeRozan gave Toronto an 86-85 lead, Embiid made a tying free throw. Embiid then grabbed a rebound after DeRozan missed a jumper and T.J. McConnell’s layup put Philadelphia ahead 88-86 with 1 minute, 9 seconds left.

Cory Joseph missed a three-pointer on Toronto’s ensuing possession and McConnell sank a pair of free throws.

Embiid then blocked Lowry’s shot and sent the fans into a frenzy.

Coming off a 36-point performance in a win at Brooklyn a night earlier, DeRozan missed his first six shots, but finished strong with 14 points in the fourth quarter.

“We didn’t play physical enough.” Lowry said. “They played with passion and energy. That’s one thing they got us on.”

Embiid put all his skills on display in consecutive possessions early in the fourth quarter. He threw down a thunderous slam off a pass from Sergio Rodriguez and then nailed a three-pointer from the top of the circle, earning a rousing ovation.

Embiid opened his arms wide and raised them high in the air as the fans went wild.

Dario Saric got the crowd on its feet screaming minutes later with consecutive blocked shots and then nailed a three-pointer, pumping his fist twice as he went back on defense.

“I like to bring energy,” Saric said.