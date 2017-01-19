Columbus defeat Carolina

AP, COLUMBUS, Ohio

Brandon Dubinsky on Tuesday ended a 17-game scoring drought with two goals while Boone Jenner had a goal and an assist as the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1.

Lukas Sedlak also scored for Columbus, while Ryan Murray and Cam Atkinson had a pair of assists each. All-star Sergei Bobrovsky returned after missing the past three games because of illness and made 24 saves.

The Blue Jackets got their third win in seven games since ending a 16-game winning streak and pulled even with Washington atop the unforgiving Metropolitan Division.

Cam Ward was pulled after allowing four goals on 19 shots, while Alex Nedeljkovic stopped all 17 shots in his first NHL appearance.

STARS 7, RANGERS 6

In New York, Patrick Sharp scored twice, while Jamie Benn and Patrick Eaves had a goal and two assists each as Dallas held on for a wild victory over New York.

Cody Eakin had a goal and an assist, while Antoine Roussel and Adam Cracknell also scored as the Stars won for the third time in nine games. Radek Faksa and Lauri Korpikoski each had two assists.

Derek Stepan had two goals and an assist, while Mika Zibanejad also scored twice and Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and two assists for the Rangers. Chris Kreider had a goal and an assist, while Mats Zuccarello had three assists and Rick Nash had two helpers.

Antti Niemi made 22 saves on 28 shots for Dallas before being replaced in the third period by Kari Lehtonen, who finished with 12 saves.

DEVILS 4, WILD 3

In St Paul, Minnesota, Beau Bennett scored with 2 minutes, 17 seconds remaining to lift New Jersey over Minnesota in an unexpected victory.

Pavel Zacha, Adam Henrique and Kyle Palmieri also scored for New Jersey, who went 3-0-1 on their four-game road trip. Cory Schneider made 32 saves.

Jared Spurgeon, Jason Zucker and Erik Haula scored for Minnesota, who had won 17 of their previous 20 games. Devan Dubnyk stopped 22 shots for the Wild.

BLACKHAWKS 6, AVALANCHE 4

In Denver, Colorado, Vinnie Hinostroza scored twice in the third period, including the go-ahead goal with 11 minutes, 49 seconds remaining, as Chicago rallied for a win over Colorado.

Tanner Kero had two goals and Nick Schmaltz and Brent Seabrook also scored for Chicago, who snapped a two-game losing streak.

The Blackhawks switched around their line combinations, breaking up the Jonathan Toews-Marian Hossa tandem in an effort to spark the offense. It certainly worked with Hinostroza, Kero and Hossa combining for eight points. Hossa had three assists.

In other results, it was:

‧ Maple Leafs 4, Sabres 3

‧ Flames 5, Panthers 2

‧ Senators 6, Blues 4

‧ Ducks 2, Lightning 1, OT

‧ Canucks 1, Predators 0