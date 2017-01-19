Ghana top Group D with win, Egypt falter

AFP, PORT-GENTIL, Gabon

Runners-up in 2015, Ghana on Tuesday started their latest Africa Cup of Nations bid with a victory over Uganda thanks to a Andre Ayew penalty, while Egypt drew 0-0 with Mali on their long-awaited return to the tournament.

Ghana are now in control of Group D and are one of only three teams to have won a match, along with Senegal and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

West Ham United star Ayew converted from the spot just after the half-hour mark in the day’s first game after Isaac Isinde had fouled Asamoah Gyan inside the area.

Ghana then withstood Uganda pressure in the second half to win 1-0 and end their poor recent record against the Cranes that had seen them fail to win in three encounters in qualifying for the 2015 Cup of Nations and next year’s World Cup.

The Black Stars, who lost on penalties to Ivory Coast in the 2015 final, are looking to win the trophy for the first since 1982.

Their hopes will not be helped if they lose leftback Abdul Rahman Baba of Schalke 04, who was stretchered off in the first half with an apparent hamstring injury.

Grant later said the player’s prospects of recovering were “50-50.”

Uganda were making their first appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations since 1978, when they lost to Ghana in the final, and they will have to wait a little longer for their first goal and win at the competition in almost four decades.

“In 39 years we have not been there and in the first half we had an element of stage fright,” Cranes coach Milutin Sredojevic said.

Uganda are next to take on Egypt, who made their own return to the Africa Cup of Nations after a seven-year absence with a 0-0 stalemate with Mali.

The state of the playing surface and the humidity in the equatorial conditions were factors in making it a poor game, most notable for a substitute appearance by Egypt goalkeeper Essam El Hadary that allowed him to become the oldest player ever to appear at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The 44-year-old came off the bench in the first half to replace injured Ahmed El Shennawy and beat the old mark set by compatriot Hossam Hassan, who was 39 when he played at the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations.

Egypt star Mohamed Salah failed to fire and Marwan Mohsen had the best chance with a header that was turned over.

Egypt had not been seen at an Africa Cup of Nations since winning a record seventh title in 2010.

“We would be much happier of course if we had won, but this will not really change too much what we need to do in our coming games,” said Egypt coach Hector Cuper, who admitted concern as to the fitness of El Shennawy ahead of medical tests yesterday.