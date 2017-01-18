Penguins snap Capitals’ streak with chaotic rally

AP, PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania

The goals kept coming. One after another. A dizzying three periods of shots followed by baffled goaltenders fishing pucks out of the net wondering how things got out of hand so quickly.

When Pittsburgh’s Conor Sheary ended it 34 seconds into overtime to give the Penguins a chaotic 8-7 victory over the Washington Capitals, Sheary’s teammates darted for the tunnel while Washington stood on the bench a little dumbstruck after their nine-game winning streak came to an abrupt — if highly entertaining — halt.

“I actually heard the crowd started yelling because I was just digging at it and I was kind of face down on the ice,” Sheary said after getting his 13th goal of the season. “Luckily it went in.”

At times, it seemed like most of them did.

Sheary had two goals and an assist for the Penguins, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Evgeni Malkin picked up his 11th career hat-trick during a frenetic second period, while Sidney Crosby collected his NHL-leading 27th goal to go with three assists.

Bryan Rust and Nick Bonino also scored for Pittsburgh, while Matt Murray earned his seventh straight win at home win, despite allowing seven goals on 28 shots.

The Penguins trailed 3-0 before scoring six goals in less than 11 minutes in the second period, more goals than the Capitals had allowed in a game all season. Pittsburgh led 6-5 after two periods, and their eight goals overall were the most Washington have given up since the Penguins rolled 8-1 on Jan. 25, 2006.

“That second period is one of the craziest periods I’ve ever been associated with,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “I don’t even know how to assess it.”

Lars Eller scored twice for Washington, while T.J. Oshie, Brett Connolly, Nicklas Backstrom, Justin Williams and Andre Burakovsky also found the net.

Philipp Grubauer made eight saves after coming on in relief of Braden Holtby, who was pulled during Pittsburgh’s second-period explosion.

The Capitals entered the game with the NHL’s best defense, leading the league in goals against while rocketing to the top of the hyper-competitive Metropolitan Division. And for about 25 minutes, it seemed Washington were well on their way to a 10th straight win — which would be the second-longest streak in franchise history — as they raced to a three-goal lead.

Pittsburgh’s rally did not start with a goal, but an elbow. Forward Patric Hornqvist hit Oshie in the corner, leading to a wrestling match with Daniel Winnik that sent both off for roughing.

Malkin’s 19th of the season, a one-timer from the right circle, put the Penguins on the board 6 minutes, 28 seconds into the second. And just like that, the floodgates opened.

“I was slow to react to the pass,” Holtby said. “After that, I mean, it was just weird.”