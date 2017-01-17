SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

SOCCER

Title race not over: Allegri

The Serie A title race is far from over, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said after a first-half opener by Nikola Kalinic paved the way for ACF Fiorentina’s shock 2-1 defeat of the champions. Kalinic paved the way for a memorable win with a 37th-minute opener that was probably celebrated more in Rome and Napoli than Florence. Milan Badelj added Fiorentina’s second and although Gonzalo Higuain reduced the arrears on 58 minutes, Juve could not muster an equalizer. Juve’s fourth defeat in 19 games leaves the champions with just a one-point lead on AS Roma, although they have a game in hand. SSC Napoli are four points off the pace in third. “This shows that the championship is far from finished,” Allegri said. “Roma and Napoli are just behind us, so it could go right to the end.”

SOCCER

Mahrez, Mane on target

Two of Africa’s top talents, Riyad Mahrez and Sadio Mane, both found the back of the net at the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday, although only Mane was on the winning side as Senegal beat Tunisia. Mahrez scored twice for Algeria, but his team had to settle for a 2-2 draw with Zimbabwe in the opening match of a Group B double bill in Franceville, Gabon. Mane converted an early penalty to set Senegal on their way to a 2-0 win in the later game, although they were far from convincing.

CRICKET

India have self-belief: Kohli

Virat Kohli said India have the self-belief to win from any situation after they chased down a daunting 351 against England in his first match since taking over a one-day captain. India appeared to be heading for a heavy defeat in Pune on Sunday after being reduced to 63-4, before Kohli and the unheralded Kedar Jadhav struck blistering centuries in a 200-run fifth-wicket partnership. Their dismissals in quick succession put the outcome into doubt, before all-rounder Hardik Pandya held his nerve and smacked an unbeaten 40 to take India home with 11 balls to spare. “Even in the Test series we believed that we could come back from any situation and win the game,” Kohli said. ”This was another case of the same thing. All 11 guys buying into the idea and believing that we can win from any situation.”

GOLF

Thomas makes more history

Justin Thomas made more history on Sunday at the Sony Open, firing a five-under 65 to set the PGA Tour’s lowest 72-hole score at 253. Thomas sank a one-foot birdie on the par-five 18th at the Waialae Country Club where his 27-under 253 was the lowest four-round score of all time. “It has been an unbelievable week. Unforgettable,” Thomas said. The 23-year-old American finished seven strokes ahead of runner-up Justin Rose.

GOLF

Storm edges past McIlroy

Graeme Storm of England defeated world No. 2 Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland in a playoff on Sunday to win the South African Open 83 days after losing his European Tour card. “This is a dream come true. The whole experience this week has been absolutely incredible,” Storm said after his triumph in Johannesburg. “I am in shock. What can I say? This is surreal. I have just beaten a golfer who is the best in the world right now.”