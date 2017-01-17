Liverpool came to defend: Red Devils boss Mourinho

AFP, MANCHESTER, England

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said Liverpool had come to Old Trafford with the aim of stifling his side following Sunday’s 1-1 English Premier League draw between the teams.

United, chasing a 10th successive win in all competitions, fell behind to James Milner’s first-half penalty and needed an 84th-minute Zlatan Ibrahimovic header to rescue a point.

Juergen Klopp’s Liverpool are the league’s top scorers with 49 goals, but Mourinho claimed their approach against United showed a different side to their game.

“We were the team that attacked and Liverpool were the team that defended,” Mourinho told BBC Sport. “Let’s see if the critics are fair. I enjoyed it, but I will obviously be disappointed we didn’t get the three points. They were clever. They took their time, they know how to play football and control the emotions of the game. They knew they would be in trouble in the final few minutes.”

While Liverpool posed a steady threat on the counterattack in the second half, United had the lion’s share of the play and duly leveled when Ibrahimovic looped in a header from Antonio Valencia’s cross.

“I have a problem with my neck because I was always looking to the left side,” Mourinho said, in a reference to the end United were attacking during the second half.

The result kept United in sixth place, four points off the UEFA Champions League places and 12 points adrift of leaders Chelsea.

Liverpool rose one place to third, finishing the weekend seven points below Chelsea and beneath second-placed Tottenham Hotspur on goal-difference.

Liverpool manager Klopp said his players had struggled to handle United’s “long balls” following the introduction of Marouane Fellaini, who headed against the post in the buildup to the equalizer.

He was also reluctant to be drawn on the suggestion United substitute Wayne Rooney was fortunate to avoid a card for a late challenge on Milner.

“How could I be surprised? I have the worst position in the stadium,” Klopp told his post-match press conference. “If you are surprised, do me a favor: write it. For example, if it’s an ugly challenge, write it. Don’t make it a story of it when I say it.”

Earlier, Pep Guardiola said his first season in England would not end with Manchester City winning the Premier League title following a shambolic 4-0 defeat at Everton.

City were beaten for the fourth time in their past eight league games as former Barcelona and Bayern Munich Guardiola boss suffered the largest league defeat of his glittering managerial career.

With his side 10 points behind leaders Chelsea, Guardiola conceded the title is already beyond City.

“The first one, yeah,” Guardiola said when asked if top place is now out of the question. “The first one is a 10-point gap and that is a lot, of course. The second one is three points, so we have to see.”

Romelu Lukaku and Kevin Mirallas put Everton firmly in control in the opening 46 minutes, before teenagers Tom Davies and Ademola Lookman, with their first goals for the club, completed the rout.

“It was a perfect afternoon,” Everton manager Ronald Koeman said. “How we played in the second half was really outstanding, really perfect.”