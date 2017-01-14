London trip just the ticket as Nuggets snap losing run

AFP, LONDON

A transatlantic trek proved just the tonic the Denver Nuggets needed on Thursday as they snapped a five-game NBA skid with a comprehensive 140-112 victory over the Indiana Pacers in London.

Nikola Jokic scored 22 points, pulled down 10 rebounds and handed out seven assists, while Wilson Chandler added 21 points for Denver in the NBA Global Games showcase at the O2 Arena.

It was billed as a home game for the Nuggets, but Jokic said the three-day stay in unfamiliar territory was even more advantageous to the team than a true home game.

“We had a little more time to be with each other. Usually when we travel it’s just one day, but we had a little bit more bonding and everybody knows each other better,” Jokic said.

“This is good for our future,” he said.

The London contest was one of two international games on Thursday. In Mexico City, Deron Williams scored 23 points and Harrison Barnes had 22 as the Dallas Mavericks used an 18-4 run to start the third quarter to pull away for a 113-108 win over the Phoenix Suns.

The Nuggets offense was clicking, with a season-high 37 assists and 73 points in the second half — also a season-high.

C.J. Miles led Indiana with 20 points off the bench and Jeff Teague scored 14, but the Pacers saw their five-game winning streak snapped as the Nuggets held Paul George to 10 points on just two-for-12 shooting.

“We’ve been playing well and tonight we weren’t even close to the team we’ve been this season,” Indiana coach Nate McMillan said. “We knew Denver was going to be hungry after dropping five games, we knew they would come out aggressive.”

McMillan did not blame the Pacers’ performance on the venue.

“They traveled farther than we did,” he said. “We had to prepare just as Denver did.”

It was the seventh time an NBA regular-season game had been played in London and the first since Jan. 14 last year, when the Toronto Raptors beat the Orlando Magic.

Both teams had backers among the enthusiastic crowd.

“I haven’t played in front of crowd like that since the World Cup games,” Denver reserve Kenneth Faried said. “It was nice to see. It was a packed arena and it was a great atmosphere.”