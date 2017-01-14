Wade hits thrilling ton in Australia win

AFP, BRISBANE, Australia

Matthew Wade hit a thrilling final-ball century to set up a 92-run victory for Australia over Pakistan in the first one-day international at the Gabba in Brisbane yesterday.

Wicketkeeper Wade boosted Australia to 268-9 off their 50 overs after the top order had slumped to 78-5.

Seamer James Faulkner then took four wickets for 32 to help Australia dismiss Pakistan for 176 off 42.4 overs.

Pakistan were well-placed with Australia five down in the 17th over before Wade and Glenn Maxwell (60) put on 82 runs for the sixth wicket to push on.

The tourists could not put any pressure on Australia in their innings, with skipper Azhar Ali injuring a hamstring and Babar Azam top-scoring with 33.

Mohammad Amir struck early with the key wickets of adventurous opener David Warner and skipper Steve Smith with successive balls to have Australia rocking at 13-2 in the fifth over.

“It was challenging at the top, it was swinging and seaming around,” man-of-the-match Wade said. “Maxi [Maxwell] took the pressure off me and I was just looking to get him on strike. I was absolutely cooked” by the final over.

Wade, who has been under pressure to score runs after a lean spell, hit seven fours and two sixes in his knock for his first one-day century.

Pakistan skipper Azhar injured a hamstring and retired hurt, only to return in pain and try to help his side late innings before he became another Faulkner victim for 24.

“It’s a bit sore, but hopefully it will recover soon,” Azhar said. “The physio will have a better look and see how far I can get. Hopefully, I can take part in the next game.”

“We thought from five down for 78 we can get them out early, but unfortunately it didn’t happen,” the Pakistan skipper said.

Smith said Australia paid for being in too much of a hurry at the top of their innings.

“It was a pretty average start. We were in a bit of a hurry, to be fair,” Smith said. “I thought Matthew Wade played an exceptional innings, 270 was around par, it was a bit of a slow wicket. We bat all the way down. Mitchell Starc is batting at No. 10 at the moment. We’ve got a long order.”