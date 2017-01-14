Records tumble as tourists reach 542-7 in Wellington

AP, WELLINGTON

Shakib Al Hasan compiled a maiden double-century and Musfiqur Rahman scored 159 in a record fifth-wicket partnership yesterday which lifted Bangladesh to 542-7 at stumps on the second day of the first Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Playing his 45th Test, the 29-year-old Shakib became only the third Bangladesh batsman to score a Test double-century after teammates Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur. At 206 he passed Tamim’s record for the highest score by a Bangladesh batsman in Tests and he was out just before stumps for 217.

The pair put on 359 for the fifth wicket, the highest partnership for Bangladesh for all wickets against all nations, and the best for the fifth wicket by any nation against New Zealand.

Bangladesh’s total was their highest in Tests against New Zealand, beating the previous best of 501, and was their fourth-highest overall.

“It feels great when you contribute for your country,” Shakib said. “It was important for me and the team to play well. We played ODIs and T20s against New Zealand and didn’t do well [losing both series 3-0], but we knew we had the capability of doing better, so today was the time for us to put our hand up and show we can do it in these kind of conditions. We didn’t talk much. We just kept batting, and thinking of our way of playing our shots and scoring runs.”

The records might keep coming as skipper Mushfiqur showed no signs of declaring, even when Bangladesh lost three wickets, including Shakib’s, in the day’s final five overs.

Bangladesh steadily ground down the New Zealand bowling attack, scoring 388 runs for the loss of only four wickets in the 94 overs that were bowled yesterday. The first of those wickets fell in the second over of the day when Mominul Haque was out caught behind for his overnight score of 64, but the next, Mushfiqur’s, fell 82 overs and 359 runs later.

Runs came at a rate of four per over and there had been 80 fours and two sixes in the Bangladesh innings.

“Our plan was just to keep watching the ball and playing the ball on its merits,” Mushfiqur said. “We hadn’t thought about a big partnership like this, but if you could apply yourself and survive the initial burst Shakib told me it was pretty good to bat on if your are executing your shots. Probably there is part of the job done in the first innings, but there is still three days to go and the wicket is really good, so our bowlers will have to work really hard, but I thought there is something there if our bowlers bowl well.”