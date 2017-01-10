Barcelona obliged to chase down leaders Real: Suarez

AFP, MADRID

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez said the Catalans are “obliged” to chase down Real Madrid at the top of La Liga, despite losing more ground on the European champions after a 1-1 draw at Villarreal on Sunday.

Even a fabulous last-minute Lionel Messi free-kick could not prevent Barca falling five points behind Madrid, who also have a game in hand, after Nicola Sansone had put Villarreal in front just after halftime.

The draw capped a poor return to action for Barca after losing the first leg of their Copa del Rey round-of-16 tie at Athletic Bilbao on Thursday last week.

“We are aware that we are Barcelona and we are obliged to fight for all the titles,” Suarez told TV station Movistar.

Barca host Bilbao in the Copa del Rey return leg on Wednesday hoping to avoid a first exit to anyone other than Madrid since 2008.

“What matters now is the Cup game on Wednesday,” Suarez said. “We have to go out from the first minute to win the game and qualify.”

Suarez had an unusually quiet night in front of goal as most of Barca’s opportunities fell the way of Neymar and Messi.

“They have shown all season that they are very difficult to play against at home. We had our chances in the second half, but we couldn’t take them until Leo’s goal,” Suarez said. “We’ve let two points get away, but we just have to keep working hard.”

Barca boss Luis Enrique said his side had done enough to win, despite a familiar lack of cutting edge.

“Without doubt, I think we deserved to win the game,” Enrique said. “We played well. We are not on the most positive run and you have to do more to win these type of games, but I have no criticism for my players. They played a complete game and we deserved the three points.”

With more than half the season to go, Enrique said Barca still have time to chase down Madrid.

“There is still half the season to go and I am sure we will have the chance to fight for the league,” he said. “The only chance we will have to fight for the title, though, is by getting back to winning soon. To keep playing like this, but with a different result.”