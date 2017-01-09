Pearson’s overtime goal leads Kings to 4-3 win over Wild

AP, LOS ANGELES

Tanner Pearson on Saturday tipped home Alec Martinez’s pass for his 11th goal at 3 minutes, 32 seconds of overtime, sending the Los Angeles Kings to a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild.

Zach Parise scored the tying power-play goal with 42.1 seconds left in regulation for the Wild, but Pearson ended it with a slick deflection in front of Darcy Kuemper for his fourth goal in six games.

Jeff Carter had a goal and two assists in the 12th multipoint game of his monster season for the Kings, who improved to 8-1 in games decided in three-on-three overtime play.

Mikko Koivu and Charlie Coyle scored and Kuemper stopped 32 shots for the Wild, who have lost two of three after their 12-game winning streak.

Jake Muzzin scored the tiebreaking power-play goal early in the third for the Kings, but Parise evened it with Kuemper pulled for six-on-four play in the final minute after Drew Doughty was sent off for tripping.

Marian Gaborik also scored and Peter Budaj made 21 saves for the Kings.

SABRES 4, JETS 3

In Buffalo, New York, Brian Gionta scored midway through the third period as Buffalo rallied to beat Winnipeg for their second victory in three games.

Ryan O’Reilly added a goal and an assist and has four points in two games since returning from an appendectomy.

Marcus Foligno and Zemgus Girgensons had third-period goals and Robin Lehner made 32 saves.

Nikolaj Ehlers, Drew Stafford and Joel Armia scored for the Jets, while Connor Hellebuyck stopped 32 shots.

Patrik Laine, the NHL’s rookie scoring leader, was escorted to the dressing room after taking an open-ice hit from Buffalo’s Jake McCabe 13 seconds after the Sabres tied it.

In Saturday’s other game, it was:

‧ Flyers 4, Lightning 2