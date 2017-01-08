SOCCER: Guardiola wants Manchester City to become ‘believers’

Reuters, LONDON

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola had his spirits cheered with a 5-0 FA Cup thrashing of West Ham United on Friday that the Spaniard hopes will turn his side into “believers” for the rest of the campaign.

City came into the third round encounter at the London Stadium having won four of their last five Premier League games, but a seven-point deficit to Chelsea at the top of the table and some inconsistent recent displays had opened the door to criticism.

The City boss had cut a terse figure following their Premier League victory over Burnley on Monday, giving a tetchy post-match interview having grimly hinted at his own retirement in the build-up.

A comprehensive win at the London Stadium, however, the heaviest home defeat ever inflicted on West Ham in the competition, gave him cause for optimism and he called on his players to take inspiration from the way they got the job done.

“Finally, we were able to keep the ball more than the last games, where it was almost impossible, so we played much, much better in that sense. We create more chances when that happens and we concede few and of course it helps us a lot,” he told the BBC.

“Always it is important to win away, it’s not easy at West Ham in the cup,” he said. “Hopefully it can help us to make our players believers that they are good enough to play every game. They have to believe they are able to compete wherever.”

City were irresistible as they tore into West Ham, taking the lead from the penalty spot through Yaya Toure, who has seemingly been reinstalled as a pivotal presence in the City squad having been frozen out at the start of the campaign.

LA LIGA

AP, MADRID

Espanyol took advantage of a blunder by Brazilian defender Sidnei to salvage a 1-1 draw at home against Deportivo La Coruna on Friday.

Gerard Moreno scored the equalizer in the 63rd minute after Sidnei stepped on the ball and fell while trying to clear a cross into the area, leaving the Espanyol forward perfectly placed to net his seventh league goal this season.

FRENCH CUP

AP, MONACO

Radamel Falcao scored his seventh goal in the past five games as Monaco beat second-division Ajaccio 2-1 to reach the fourth round of the French Cup on Friday.

The Colombia striker made a sharp run to the near post to turn in an excellent cross from winger Kylian Mbappe in the 19th minute.

Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain were in action yesterday when they hosted another Corsican side, Bastia.

French League leaders Nice, Marseille and Lyon all play today.