Rockets win seventh straight game

AFP and Reuters, ORLANDO, Florida

Ryan Anderson scored 19 points and Patrick Beverley and Eric Gordon had 17 each as the Houston Rockets won their seventh straight game with a 100-93 victory over the Orlando Magic.

The Rockets employed their bombs away style on Friday at Amway Arena by making 15 three-pointers as they used a hot-shooting burst to carry them home following a flat first half.

“We didn’t have our stuff, but we got it done,” Houston coach Mike D’Antoni said. “We came out flat, but we found a way.”

The Rockets improved to 29-9 by winning their seventh consecutive game and their 18th of the past 20.

“We know we have something special going here,” said Anderson, who used to play for the Magic. “We’re an elite team now, and we have to start playing like it every night. We’re confident that we can beat any team in the NBA. This is a fun way to play.”

Anderson made his former team pay by hitting five three-pointers in the third quarter, turning a nine-point deficit into a seven-point lead. Anderson took control and the Rockets never relinquished the lead after that.

“That’s just the way we play,” said forward Trevor Ariza, who had 13 points and hit three of eight from beyond the arc. “We line up and shoot the threes. It’s tough to win on the road in this league, but you have to do it even when you’re not shooting well. You just keep shooting.”

It was the 22nd game this season the Rockets made at least 15 three-pointers. They are on pace to set the NBA record for three-pointers taken and three-pointers made.

Oddly enough all-star James Harden missed all eight of his shots from beyond the arc, but still managed to finish with 14 points and 10 assists.

KNICKS 116, BUCKS 111

Carmelo Anthony hit a go-ahead three-pointer with under a minute to play and finished with 26 points as New York snapped a six-game losing streak by rallying to beat Milwaukee at the Bradley Center.

Anthony scored 12 points in the final quarter as the Knicks rallied from a 13-point deficit. Kristaps Porzingis scored 24 points, Derrick Rose added 12 and Courtney Lee had 11 for New York.

GRIZZLIES 128, WARRIORS 119 (OT)

Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph combined for four baskets on Memphis’ first four possessions in overtime to cap a remarkable comeback by the Grizzlies that produced a stunning 128-119 victory over the Golden State Warriors.

Wrapping up a four-game trip with a second win, the Grizzlies trailed by 24 points in the third quarter and 18 with 7:47 remaining in the fourth before rallying to tie on a short jumper by Mike Conley with 7.4 seconds left in regulation.

The Grizzlies, who out-scored the Warriors 32-13 in the fourth quarter, also dominated the overtime, using the four hoops by Gasol and Randolph to build a lead they never relinquished.

WIZARDS 112, TIMBERWOLVES 105

John Wall had 18 points and a season-high 18 assists as Washington survived 41 points from Andrew Wiggins to defeat Minnesota.

Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 22 points as Washington won its ninth straight home game.

CAVALIERS 116, NETS 108

Kyrie Irving hit two clutch three-pointers in the opening four-plus minutes of the fourth quarter as Cleveland blew most of a 24-point lead before beating Brooklyn.

LeBron James scored 29 of his 36 points in the first three quarters and was resting when Irving came through to stave off a Brooklyn comeback after Cleveland allowed the first 11 points of the fourth.