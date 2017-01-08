Ruthless Pliskova routs Alize Cornet

AP, BRISBANE, Australia

A ruthless Karolina Pliskova won all but five points in the first six games to set up a 6-0, 6-3 rout of Alize Cornet in the Brisbane International final last night, an ideal buildup to the first Grand Slam tournament of the season.

The US Open finalist will return to a career-high No. 5 ranking for the Australian Open, which begins on Jan. 16, after winning her first Brisbane title and seventh on the WTA tour.

The first set lasted less than 20 minutes, with third-seeded Pliskova not dropping a point on serve until the last game. Cornet, who was unseeded and ranked No. 41, did not get on the scoreboard until she held to open the second set.

The 24-year-old Pliskova had a breakout season last year, reaching her first Grand Slam final — beating both Venus and Serena Williams before losing to Angelique Kerber at the US Open — and helping the Czech Republic win the Fed Cup.

On the men’s side, Milos Raonic’s title defense ended in a semi-final loss to Grigor Dimitrov earlier yesterday, a day after his come-from-behind win over Rafael Nadal.

Top-seeded Raonic beat Roger Federer for the title here last year, avenging a loss to the Swiss star in the 2015 final, and appeared to be on course for a third straight Brisbane final when he had set point in the first-set tiebreaker against Dimitrov.

However, the 25-year-old Bulgarian held firm, saving that set point, converting his own moments later and then breaking Raonic’s serve twice in the second set on the way to a 7-6 (7), 6-2 win.

Raonic did not blame the late finish on Friday against Nadal, or the tax that playing the 14-time Grand Slam winner took on his body, for his lapses yesterday.

Dimitrov “made it obviously very difficult [and] I didn’t turn around and bring the performance I needed to bring,” Raonic said. “I didn’t serve a high enough percentage. I was just a tidbit slow. He won over 80 percent of second-serve points, which is, for lack of a better word, pretty bad on my side.”

Raonic made the semi-finals at the Australian Open last year, reached his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon and finished the year at No. 3 in the rankings, but he has not won a title since his success in Brisbane last year. He thinks his preparation can change that this year.

“I feel very good about it,” he said. “I’m on that right track — I feel like if I can avoid that hiccup, I can have a very, very good time in Melbourne.”

The No. 17-ranked Dimitrov improved his record to 3-1 in career meetings against Raonic and set up a final against Kei Nishikori, who beat US Open champion Stan Wawrinka 7-6 (3), 6-3 to reach the final for the first time at the season-opening tournament.

“Milos is one of the biggest servers out there. I knew what to expect,” Dimitrov said. “I felt everything went pretty well in the first set for me. And after that first break ... I felt mentally I was strong.”

Nishikori has a 3-0 record against Dimitrov, who lost the 2013 Brisbane final to Andy Murray and was ousted by Federer in his previous two trips to Brisbane.

Wawrinka, who won the Chennai tournament in India in the first week of the season for the three previous years, had treatment on his left ankle in the first and second sets but did not expect it to cause him any trouble at the Australian Open.

Third-seeded Nishikori took full advantage, converting his first break point in the second set to take a 3-1 lead when Wawrinka missed consecutive backhands. The No. 2-seeded Wawrinka broke back immediately, but dropped his serve again in the next game.