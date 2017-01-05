Gasquet and Mladenovic lead France to sweep of Britain in Hopman Cup

AFP, PERTH, Australia

France’s Richard Gasquet and Kristina Mladenovic yesterday overcame extreme heat to sweep Britain 3-0 and near the final of the Hopman Cup mixed-teams tournament.

In sweltering conditions, the duo were too good for Britain’s Dan Evans and Heather Watson, winning both singles matches and the mixed doubles for their second successive win.

Gasquet and Mladenovic need to beat Swiss superstar Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic tomorrow to be certain of topping their group and reaching Saturday’s decider against the US.

Mladenovic bounced back from a disappointing loss to Germany’s Andrea Petkovic in France’s first tie to grind down Watson 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 in the women’s singles match.

As expected, world No. 18 Gasquet was too good for Evans, cruising through their encounter 6-4, 6-2.

Mladenovic and Gasquet then completed the rout with a 4-3 (5/4), 4-3 (5/2) win in the Fast Four mixed doubles rubber.

With the temperature passing 40°C, 42nd-ranked Mladenovic turned up the heat on Watson, the world No. 75, from the outset.

The Frenchwoman secured an early break and took the first set, but the Briton leveled the tie with a timely break of serve in the 12th game of the second set.

However, Mladenovic broke twice to move to a 5-2 lead in the third set and, after being broken back, she broke again to seal the victory in 2 hours, 15 minutes.

Mladenovic said the conditions were tough, but also good preparation for the upcoming Australian Open.

Gasquet then outclassed Evans and, after some injury concerns late last year, the Frenchman was pleased with his early season form.