San Antonio trounce Toronto 110-82

AFP, LOS ANGELES

The San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday dominated Toronto 110-82, handing the Raptors their worst defeat of the NBA season in a clash of elite teams.

Kawhi Leonard scored 25 points and LaMarcus Aldridge added 23 as the Spurs, second in the Western Conference behind Golden State, raced to a big first-quarter lead that they would not relinquish.

Firing on all cylinders on their home floor, the Spurs led by 30 points going into the fourth quarter, which starters Leonard, Aldridge, Tony Parker and Pau Gasol all sat out.

The Spurs, who fell in overtime to Atlanta on Sunday, are now 6-1 this season in games after a defeat.

Parker added 15 points and his eight assists matched the total produced by the Raptors.

The Spurs had 32 assists, along with a season-high in blocked shots with 15.

Toronto’s DeMar DeRozan led all scorers with 26 points.

Terrance Ross poured in 17, Cory Joseph added 11 points and DeMarre Carroll hit for 10 for the Raptors, who are second in the East behind the Cleveland Cavaliers, but were showing signs of fatigue in the final game of a 13-day, six-game road trip.

It was a different story in Philadelphia, where Robert Covington laid in an inbounds lob from Dario Saric with two-tenths of a second remaining in the 76ers’ 93-91 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Philadelphia notched their second straight victory, but not before the Timberwolves erased a 26-point third-quarter deficit, knotting the score at 91-91 on Ricky Rubio’s three-pointer with 1.6 seconds left.

The Phoenix Suns beat Miami for the first time since Nov. 3, 2009, their 99-90 victory marking a sixth straight defeat for the reeling Heat.

In Detroit, Michigan, Paul George scored 32 points as the Indiana Pacers matched their season high in a 121-116 victory over the Pistons.

In Denver, Colorado, Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins scored a game-high 31 points to go with six rebounds and six assists in a 120-113 victory over the Nuggets.