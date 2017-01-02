Battling Alize Cornet topples seventh seed

AFP, BRISBANE, Australia

Frenchwoman Alize Cornet battled back from losing the first set to overcome seventh seed Elena Vesnina of Russia in the opening round of the Brisbane International yesterday.

Playing in ferocious heat on an outside court where the on-court temperature climbed above 40?C, the tenacious Cornet wore down Vesnina 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/5) in 2 hours, 37 minutes.

She next plays Christina McHale in the second round after the American beat Italian Sara Errani in straight games, 6-3, 6-3.

Canadian Eugenie Bouchard’s hopes of turning her form slump around were dashed when she was bundled out by Shelby Rogers of the US 6-2, 2-6, 6-1.

Bouchard reached a career-high world ranking of fifth in October 2014, but has slumped to 46th after a run of disappointing results last year.

She said earlier this week she wanted to use the Brisbane tournament to relaunch her career, but she found the big-hitting Rogers too tough on Pat Rafter Arena.

Rogers stormed through the first set, before Bouchard recovered to level the match.

However, after a 10-minute break because of the heat, which Bouchard asked for, Rogers dominated the third set to win in 1 hour, 53 minutes.

“I definitely feel kind of rusty, out of it,” Bouchard said. “I haven’t played in a match in a while. I haven’t won a match in a while. All those thoughts kind of go into your head a little bit when you’re on the court.”

Bouchard said although she had requested the heat break, she was not blaming the loss on the conditions.

“I felt like I was OK with the heat today — I wasn’t dying or anything,” she said. “Since I have been here, the practice courts are outdoors. It’s actually been tougher in practice and I felt like I was surviving. It’s just the mental aspect of getting back to playing matches and all that sort of stuff.”

Third seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic was in superb touch as she downed Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan 6-3, 6-1.

“It was definitely a good win,” Pliskova said. “Every win is good before a Grand Slam. I am really happy with the way I played today.”

Russia’s Daria Kasatkina beat Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania 6-3, 6-3, while Misaki Doi of Japan was too good for Russia’s Ekaterina Makarova, winning 7-6 (7/1), 6-4.

In the only men’s match, Australian Jordan Thompson downed Sweden’s Elias Ymer 6-3, 6-2.