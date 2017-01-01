Britain to knight tennis’ Andy Murray and runner Mo Farah for banner year

AFP, LONDON

Wimbledon champion Andy Murray and Olympic gold medalist Mo Farah are each to receive a knighthood in the New Year Honours.

Murray’s knighthood caps a dream season for the Scot, who finished as the year-end world No. 1 for the first time after ending Novak Djokovic’s long spell at the top.

The 29-year-old clinched a second Wimbledon title in July before successfully defending his Olympic singles crown and then winning a first ATP World Tour Finals crown to stop Djokovic regaining first place.

Murray, previously honored with an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2012, became a father for the first time in February and earlier this month was voted the BBC Sports Personality of the Year for a record third time.

“Obviously, it is the highest honor you can get in this country, but I feel like I’m too young for something like that,” Murray said before the announcement was made on Friday. “When I win any award or am presented with anything, it is nice because it is recognition for what you have given your life to — up to now anyway.”

“I am still young and there are still a lot of things that can go wrong. I could still mess up and make mistakes. I am just trying to keep doing what I am doing, working hard and achieving stuff,” he added.

Farah receives his knighthood after he retained his 5,000m and 10,000m titles at the Rio Olympics, becoming the first British track and field athlete to win four Olympic gold medals.

The 33-year-old Somalia-born athlete is already a Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) following his double gold at London 2012.

“I’m so happy to be awarded this incredible honor from the country that has been my home since I moved here at the age of eight,” Farah said. “Looking back at the boy who arrived here from Somalia, not speaking any English, I could never have imagined where I would be today. It’s a dream come true.”

“I’m so proud to have had the opportunity to race for my country and win gold medals for the British people, who have been my biggest supporters throughout my career,” he said. “My successes have only been possible because of their support and the commitment, sacrifices and love of my amazing family and the team around me now and over the years.”

Para-equestrian Lee Pearson is also to be knighted after adding gold from the individual freestyle grade Ib and silver in dressage to his golds in Beijing and London.

The decorated Paralympian already held the Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, OBE and CBE for services to equestrianism and disabled sport.

Damehoods go to heptathlete Jessica Ennis-Hill and rower Katherine Grainger, who both retired from competitive action following last year’s Rio Games.

Ennis-Hill, who had returned to compete in Rio after becoming a mother, has been made a dame for services to athletics. The 30-year-old from Sheffield added silver at the Rio Games to her gold at London, and was already a CBE.

Grainger receives her damehood for services to sport and charity, the veteran rower having come out of retirement to compete in Rio, where she won silver in the double sculls alongside Vicky Thornley.