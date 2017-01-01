Dell earns first shutout in Sharks victory over Flyers

AP, SAN JOSE, California

Rookie Aaron Dell on Friday night stopped 21 shots to get his first career shutout as the San Jose Sharks beat the Philadelphia Flyers 2-0.

Patrick Marleau scored on a power play late in the first period as the Sharks won their fourth straight and eighth of nine. Justin Braun added a late goal.

Marleau has now scored a game-winning goal against every NHL team. He has 95 career game-winners.

Flyers goalie Steve Mason left following the first period. He was hit by a puck on an exposed part of his hand, apparently a shot by Brent Burns, who has one of the hardest shots in the league. Mason saved 11 of 12 shots.

Anthony Stolarz was excellent in relief, keeping the Flyers in the game with 21 saves in 22 chances.

CANUCKS 3, DUCKS 2, OT

In Vancouver, Henrik Sedin scored 4 minutes, 1 second into overtime as Vancouver beat Anaheim.

The Canucks captain roofed his ninth of the season on a two-on-one rush after Ryan Getzlaf missed the net on a two-on-one at the other end.

Loui Eriksson and Jack Skille also scored in regulation for Vancouver, who got 24 saves from Ryan Miller.

Getzlaf and Rickard Rakell scored for Anaheim, and John Gibson stopped 23 shots.

HURRICANES 3, BLACKHAWKS 2

In Raleigh, North Carolina, Jay McClement scored the key goal 2 minutes, 54 seconds into the third period as Carolina beat Chicago.

Elias Lindholm and Lee Stempniak scored early goals 1 minute, 5 seconds apart to give the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead, and they held on to earn a point in their 11th straight home game. They are 10-0-1 at PNC Arena since Nov. 12.

Michal Kempny had a goal and an assist, while Vinnie Hinostroza added a deflected goal 5 minutes, 49 seconds into the third for the Western Conference-leading Blackhawks, who had their four-game road winning streak snapped.

Cam Ward made 27 saves for Carolina while improving to 8-0-1 during the Hurricanes’ home-ice roll.

Scott Darling stopped 25 shots for Chicago.

PREDATORS 4, BLUES 0

In St Louis, Missouri, Juuse Saros made 25 saves for his first career shutout, while Filip Forsberg got a goal and an assist as Nashville beat St Louis.

Yannick Weber, Viktor Arvidsson and Colin Wilson also scored, while Saros won his second career road game. The Predators have won three of their four meetings against the Blues this season and snapped a five-game losing streak on the road against St Louis.

Mike Ribeiro had a pair of assists to run his points streak against the Blues to five games.

Jake Allen allowed three goals on 14 shots before giving way to Carter Hutton to start the third as the Blues fell to 14-3-4 at home. They entered the game with points in 16 of their past 17 at Scottrade Center.