Goffin defeats Murray in straight sets to set up meeting with Nadal in final

AFP, ABU DHABI

World No. 1 Andy Murray on Friday fell to a surprise defeat to David Goffin in the semi-finals of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship.

Wimbledon and Olympic champion Murray, who had won all five of his previous meetings with the 11th-ranked Belgian, was beaten 7-6 (7/4), 6-4.

“I served really well and that was key to staying in the match,” said 26-year-old Goffin, who was yesterday to face Rafael Nadal in the final.

“Andy returns so well, puts the pressure on you so that makes it tough to serve well all the match,” he added.

“I maintained my level with the serve, felt really good on the baseline and came to the net when I needed to,” Goffin said.

Nadal downed Canadian world No. 3 Milos Raonic 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in his semi-final, as the 14-time major winner looks to end an injury-hit year with a fourth title.

The 30-year-old Spaniard defeated Raonic for the seventh time in eight career meetings.

“It’s great to be back on court after a time without matches,” said Spanish great Nadal, a former world No. 1 who is now down at nine in the rankings.

“To beat two great players [Tomas Berdych on Thursday and Raonic on Friday] is great news for me,” Nadal added.

Nadal and Goffin were yesterday to meet for the first time.

“David is very talented. It will be a tough match, but I will do my best,” Nadal said.

In the match for fifth place in the six-man field, France’s Jo-Wilfried Tsonga defeated Czech Thomas Berdych 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 10-3.