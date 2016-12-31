The Klopp and Pep show is a perfect year-end treat

Reuters

It is the perfect year-end treat: Liverpool versus Manchester City, two English Premier League title challengers brimful of attacking, pass-and-move brio and full of goals dueling at high pace at one of England’s noisiest and most storied venues.

“If I wasn’t sitting on the bench, I would buy a ticket,” Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said with a smile on Thursday as he pondered Anfield’s blockbusting prelude to the New Year’s Eve celebrations today.

In pursuit of Chelsea, who have been making serene, faultless progress, second-placed Liverpool and Pep Guardiola’s City may feel this is a match they simply must win.

A draw would not be much use to either with the prospect of Chelsea, who should make it 13 wins in a row against Stoke City earlier in the afternoon, ending the year eight points clear of Liverpool and nine ahead of City.

It is not a slight on Antonio Conte’s leaders to suggest Liverpool and City are, on their day, the most dazzling teams in the division, but their problem remains that no one can be confident when that day will be.

Will we see the Liverpool who eviscerated Stoke City 4-1 to chill the bones of a very cold-looking, flat-capped, but suitably impressed Guardiola at Anfield on Monday?

Or the Liverpool who looked as if they could not defend to save their lives as they twice surrendered a two-goal lead to lose 4-3 at humble AFC Bournemouth earlier in the month.

Likewise, will it be the crisp Guardiola machine that made his old Barcelona charges look lost at the Etihad Stadium in the UEFA Champions League?

Or the hapless, strangely dispirited bunch who were crushed at struggling Leicester City.

“There are a lot of games to come, but it is the most important game I can imagine against an outstanding, strong team,” Klopp said. “The advantage is that it’s at Anfield. We must try to use this. It will be really difficult for both teams, but I’m really looking forward to it. We love playing against the best.”

For the moment, the sides remain two thrilling, but inconsistent works in progress, the heaviest scorers in the league with 84 goals — Liverpool 45, City 39 — between them.

Yet a win today would mean a fourth league victory in succession for one of them, offering crucial momentum to propel them into the New Year.

It is also the renewal of a personal duel between two of the game’s finest coaches, who have brought their respectful rivalry from the Bundesliga where Klopp’s Borussia Dortmund could never quite unseat Guardiola’s magisterial Bayern Munich.

Who is the pressure on most?

Klopp has been an unqualified success on Merseyside, a motivational, magnetic man of the people, who perfectly reflects Anfield’s passion.

Guardiola, by contrast, is a cauldron of intensity, offering a surprising air of uncertainty and self-questioning that emerged following his stellar 10-win start to his City reign.

He still does not seem wholly at ease with his frantic new world and this has the feel of another important step in his managerial development in England.

Klopp is a fan.

“Maybe Johan Cryuff started it, but Guardiola perfected it at Barcelona,” Klopp said. “He’s a really influential manager with clear ideas. Fantastic career.”

The good news for Guardiola is the return from suspension of Sergio Aguero at a time when Liverpool can ill afford to be without injured defender Joel Matip.