Aussie Starc stars in last-day win

AFP, MELBOURNE

Mitchell Starc spearheaded Australia to a stunning final-day innings victory over Pakistan with a mercurial bat-and-ball performance to claim the series in Melbourne yesterday.

The fast bowler smashed 84 off 91 balls with a record seven sixes and then captured four wickets for 36 to lead Australia to a resounding innings and 18-run victory over the hapless tourists.

Skipper Steve Smith set the ball rolling for a dramatic victory when he declared Australia’s first innings at 624-8 just before lunch.

That gave Australia a 181-run lead and a minimum of 70 overs to bowl out Pakistan.

In the end Australia needed only 53.2 overs to pull off an emphatic victory and, with their 39-run win in the first Gabba Test, to clinch the three-Test series.

While Smith was named man of the match for his unbeaten 165, it was Starc who put his stamp on the game with his sensational effort with bat and ball.

Starc clubbed seven sixes, the most in an innings in a Melbourne Test, and was severe on Yasir Shah, belting the leg-spinner for five sixes.

He then got into the act with the ball and took the wickets of Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed, Wahab Riaz and Yasir Shah to clean up the Pakistan tail.

“It finished a lot better than it started,” Starc said.

“It’s fantastic for us to get that result. The belief was there and it was a fantastic way to finish. We knew we only had two sessions to get those 10 wickets and together as a bowling unit we’ve done really well,” he said.

It was an astonishing collapse by the tourists, who appeared safe from defeat after amassing 443-9 declared in their first innings over the first three rain-affected days of the Test, before losing control of the match.

The defeat was Pakistan’s 11th straight Test loss in Australia after their last win in Sydney in 1995.

Starc’s seven sixes surpassed the record in a Melbourne Test held by Andrew Symonds with six in his 72 against South Africa in 2005.

“I was hanging in there with Smithy and having a good time, and got a few sixes away as well,” Starc said.

Starc put on 154 runs for the seventh wicket with Smith off 172 balls and upon Nathan Lyon’s dismissal Smith said that was enough and raced from the ground.

It was the skipper’s 17th Test century and fourth of the year. He finished the year with 1,079 runs at 71.93.

Lyon finished with the figures of 3-33 off 14 overs and has now taken 223 wickets in 62 Tests.