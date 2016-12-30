Run-out opens door for hosts as Sri Lanka battle

AFP, PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa

A moment of hesitation opened the door for the hosts as Sri Lanka battled to save the first Test at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, yesterday.

Sri Lanka were 118-2 at tea on the fourth day after being set an improbable 488 to win.

Opening batsmen Dimuth Karunaratne and Kaushal Silva defied the South Africa bowlers for 145 minutes before Karunaratne was run out for 43 in the 33rd over.

Two overs later, Kusal Perera attempted an extravagant cut and was caught behind off left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj.

Karunaratne and Silva both showed patience and good discipline, but then Silva pushed a ball from Maharaj into the covers and set off for a run.

Both batsmen hesitated momentarily mid-pitch and J.P. Duminy picked up and released the ball quickly to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, who broke the stumps with a diving Karunaratne just short of the crease.

Silva, who survived two difficult chances, was unbeaten on 48 at tea.