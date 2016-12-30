Broom scores a century as Black Caps wrap up series

AP, NELSON, New Zealand

An unbeaten maiden century by Neil Broom guided New Zealand to a 67-run win over Bangladesh in the second one-day international yesterday and a 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Broom’s 109 not out held together a disjointed batting performance after New Zealand lost the toss, with the hosts scoring a modest 251.

He then held two important catches and captain Kane Williamson took three wickets in a rare bowling appearance as Bangladesh collapsed spectacularly to be all out for 184 in 42.4 overs.

Bangladesh seemed to be cruising to victory when Imrul Kayes (59) and Sabbir Rahman (38) combined in a 75-run partnership for the second wicket which lifted the tourists to 105-1 in the 23rd over, but when Sabbir was run out at that score in an epic mix-up which left both batsman at the same end, Bangladesh’s effort wilted and they lost their next six wickets for 36.

Bangladesh have still never won a one-day international against the Black Caps in New Zealand.

“In comparison to the last match the bowlers have done a really good job,” Bangladesh captain Masrafe Mortaza said.

“On this sort of wicket to get them for 250 was pretty good, but it was obviously disappointing with the bat. To be 1-100, then to collapse is disappointing,” he said.

“If you look at the wicket I think it was a lot better than the last one and the batters should have been able to chase that total down,” he added.

Williamson seemed to have misused his bowlers when he bowled all-rounder Colin Munro ahead of young speedster Lockie Ferguson, but he pulled off a stroke of genius when he took the ball himself and ran through the Bangladesh middle order, dismissing Shakib Al Hasan (7), Tanbir Haider (2) and Masaddek Hossain (3).

He also participated in the run-out of Sabbir, which broke the critical partnership of the innings, and held a catch to dismiss Mortaza for 17.

Wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi also had a good day, stumping Tanbir and Taskin Ahmed (0), taking a catch to remove the troublesome Nurul Hasan (24) and contributing to the run-out of Sabbir.

Williamson finished with 3-22, Trent Boult with 2-26 and Tim Southee with 2-33.

“I was a little bit fortunate with my bowling,” Williamson said.

“The pitch suited the slower bowlers, so I was encouraged to bring myself on and it was good that it came off,” he said. “As a collective the bowlers bowled really, really well. It was the sort of surface on which if you could build a bit of pressure and put the ball on a good length for a long period of time then things could happen.”