South Africa take 165-run lead on rain-hit third day

AP, PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa

South Africa’s openers yesterday built a 165-run lead over Sri Lanka before rain forced a second delay on day three of the first Test at St George’s Park.

South Africa moved to 84-0 in their second innings with another solid partnership from Dean Elgar (43 not out) and Stephen Cook (38 not out) after their 104-run opening stand in the first innings.

They pushed South Africa into a very strong position in the series opener, and followed on from seam bowler Vernon Philander’s 5-45 to dismiss Sri Lanka for 205 in their first innings at the start of the day.

South Africa were in charge throughout the rain-affected, stop-start day, starting when Philander had Sri Lanka’s Dhananjaya de Silva caught by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock off the first ball of the morning to remove the tourists’ top scorer for 43.

In an eventful first over, Philander was also hit for four by Suranga Lakmal, and then removed Lakmal with the last ball for his fifth wicket when the tailender chipped a catch to Kyle Abbott at mid-on.

Fellow seamer Abbott took 3-63 for South Africa and Sri Lanka added just 24 runs to their overnight total of 181-7 to give the home team an 81-run first-innings lead.

South Africa made 286 all out in their first innings on a green, seaming pitch in Port Elizabeth, where runs have been hard to come by and quick bowlers have had the upper hand on the first three days.