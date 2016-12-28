Skipper removed as Sri Lanka struggle

Reuters, PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa

Sri Lanka lost captain Angelo Mathews as two more wickets fell in the second session on the second day of the first Test against South Africa to leave the tourists struggling on 104-5 at tea yesterday.

They trailed by 182 runs with five wickets remaining after dismissing South Africa earlier for 286, with Dinesh Chandimal not out on 21 and Dhananjayade Silva on 6.

A top-order collapse at St George’s Park had Sri Lanka teetering at 37-3 at lunch, but Mathews offered hope of a revival with some stout resistance before edging Kagiso Rabadato to slip where Dean Elgar caught him for 39.

Opener Kaushal Silva, who had seen three wickets go down before him, was the other batsman dismissed after lunch, trapped leg before wicket by Vernon Philander for 16.

Earlier, Suranga Lakmal claimed career-best figures to help dismiss South Africa, completing his first Test five-wicket haul and finishing with 5-63 as the home side added just 19 runs to their overnight total.

South Africa then made quick inroads through pace duo Kyle Abbott and Philander to wrestle back control of the contest.

Dimuth Karunaratne was the first Sri Lanka batsman dismissed, getting an inside-edge to Abbott and playing onto his stumps to depart for 5. Kusal Perera went next for 7, caught behind by Quinton de Kock off Philander, and Kusal Mendis followed soon after without scoring as the wicketkeeper took another diving catch, this time off Abbott.