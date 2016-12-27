J.P. Duminy powers Proteas to 174-2

Reuters, PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa

Two quick wickets after lunch failed to stem the flow of runs as South Africa reached 174-2 at tea on the opening day of the first Test against Sri Lanka yesterday.

Suranga Lakmal ended a 104-run opening partnership by claiming the wickets of Stephen Cook and Dean Elgar in quick succession as Sri Lanka produced a much-improved bowling display after a tepid first session with the ball, but J.P. Duminy and Hashim Amla continued to lift the run rate with an unbeaten 69-run partnership dominated by Duminy’s fine stroke play as he contributed 46 runs off 55 balls.

Amla, needing a confidence-building innings, played a more cautious role and was 18 not out off 66 balls after the second session.

South Africa dominated early and took lunch on 92-0 before Lakmal had the two openers caught by wicketkeeper Dinesh Chandimal.

Cook, on 59, squared up to a delivery that straightened and Elgar went in Lakmal’s next over for 45, tempted by a ball outside the off-stump that he could have left alone.

Amla struggled initially and took 23 balls to get off the mark, but Duminy took to the bowlers from the start of his innings, continuing the form he showed in Australia.

With more in-form batsmen to follow, the hosts were looking to impose themselves further in near-perfect conditions for batting.

Sri Lanka’s bowlers looked lackluster in the first session, but Lakmal showed fight after the break in the first match of a three-Test series.

Sri Lanka, who have lost eight of 10 previous Tests in South Africa, are hoping a young side will prove competitive after beating Australia at home this year and Zimbabwe away.

However, conditions will not work to their strengths as South Africa prepare pitches that favor their pace attack.