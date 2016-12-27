Chiefs rout Broncos to keep title hopes alive

AP, KANSAS CITY, Missouri

The Kansas City Chiefs knew before kickoff against Denver that they were going to the playoffs. They proceeded to play as if they have much bigger goals.

Travis Kelce hauled in 11 catches for 160 yards and a touchdown, while Tyreek Hill added a 70-yard touchdown run to his rookie highlight reel as the Chiefs routed the Broncos 33-10 to keep their American Football Conference West title hopes alive on a soggy, sloppy Christmas Day at Arrowhead Stadium.

“Unforgettable,” said defensive tackle Dontari Poe, summing up not only the night for Kansas City, but also the way he punctuated it in style, lining up at quarterback and throwing a jump pass to tight end Demetrius Harris for a touchdown late in the game.

The Chiefs (11-4) were already assured of a wild-card spot when Pittsburgh beat Baltimore earlier in the day, but a win next weekend in San Diego and an Oakland loss in Denver would give them the division title for the first time since 2010, not to mention a first-round bye and a home playoff game.

“I give the guys a lot of credit for playing hard when they already clinched a playoff spot. That isn’t easy to do,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “They came out and I really thought played aggressive.”

Meanwhile, the Broncos (8-7) trudged through another inept offensive performance, this one costing the reigning Super Bowl champions an opportunity to keep their own post-season hopes alive.

Trevor Siemian was 17 of 43 for 183 yards and a game-ending interception, and the only touchdown drive he led came after a pick gave him the ball at the Kansas City six.

Justin Forsett scored two plays later.

The lackluster performance came one week after a dismal showing in a 16-3 loss to New England led to a locker-room shouting match between the Denver offense and defense. The Broncos downplayed any kind of disharmony this week, but their performance on Sunday only seemed to underscore the rift.

“Next week is all geared toward next year and our football team moving forward,” Denver coach Gary Kubiak said. “We need to finish on a positive note, but we need to move on to the next year.”

“It felt good to see this offense come out, three possessions in a row and just move the ball,” Hill said. “We know what we can do. We still haven’t put it all together, but it’s coming.”