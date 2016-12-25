SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

BASEBALL

Ruiz signs deal with Oakland

Cuban right-hander Norge Ruiz agreed to a minor league contract with the Oakland Athletics that includes a US$2 million signing bonus. The team announced its deal with the 22-year-old on Friday. He spent three seasons pitching in Cuba’s Serie Nacional and went 24-17 with a 2.55 ERA in 55 starts and five relief appearances. Ruiz’s bonus is the second-highest among seven international amateurs the A’s have acquired in the signing period that began on July 2, behind Cuban left fielder Lazaro Armenteros’ US$3 million. In his first season of 2012 at age 18, Ruiz ranked sixth in the league with a 1.97 ERA while going 9-4 in 17 starts and four relief appearances for Sancti Spiritus and Camaguey. He pitched for Holquin and Camaguey in 2013 and 2014. This year in the Dominican Professional Baseball League, Ruiz was 2-1 with a 3.77 ERA in three starts for Aguilas.

FOOTBALL

Team plane skids off runway

The Minnesota Vikings on Friday endured a scary moment when their team airplane slid off a runway while taxiing following a safe landing in Appleton, Wisconsin. “While taxiing after a safe landing, the team plane slid off the runway and became stuck,” the team said on Twitter. “Back at the team hotel, the #Vikings are nestled, all snug in their beds,” they added. Navigating a snowy night at Appleton International Airport, the airplane slid from the runway and into grass. Everyone on the airplane was safe, but the Vikings experienced a two-hour delay following the incident as a fire truck was needed to remove passengers from the aircraft. Several Vikings players used social media to describe the experience.

FOOTBALL

Chargers prepare for move

The San Diego Chargers have made preparations for a potential move to Los Angeles, leasing a portion of an Orange County office facility and working to secure nearby land for practice fields, the NFL said on its Web site on Friday. The Chargers franchise, which landed in San Diego in 1961 and joined the NFL as a result of the AFL-NFL merger in 1970, appears on the verge of a move due to their long difficulty securing a new stadium. The Chargers applied for a move to Los Angeles in January last year before it was determined they would remain put for at least this season. Last month, San Diego voters rejected a ballot measure that would have raised hotel occupancy taxes to help pay for a proposed US$1.8 billion downtown stadium project.

SOCCER

Barton bet on games: FA

Controversial soccer player Joey Barton allegedly placed more than 1,000 bets over a 10-year period and has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association (FA). Barton, 34, is due to rejoin Burnley after his bust-up with Glasgow Rangers. The association said Barton placed bets between March 26, 2006, and May 13 and is thought to have placed 1,260 bets over a 10-year period. Burnley on Friday released a short statement saying they were aware of the charge and would discuss the issue with Barton. “Burnley Football Club have today been made aware of FA charges brought against Joey Barton relating to historic betting on football matches,” it said. “The club will be discussing the matter with Joey and his legal representatives and will be making no further comment on the matter at this time.” The association has reportedly been investigating the matter over the past few months after receiving information from a bookmaker.