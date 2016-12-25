Parents shy away from Beijing’s World Cup dreams

AFP, BEIJING

Beijing’s dream of making China a soccer powerhouse depends on millions of children taking up the sport, but even coaches say tradition-minded parents view the game as a wasteful distraction from school.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, an avowed fan of the game, has declared three goals for the country: to host, qualify and win a World Cup.

However, China are ranked a lowly 83rd in the world by FIFA — just below the Caribbean island nation of Antigua and Barbuda, population 86,295 — and are bottom of their qualifying group for the next World Cup, despite the recent hiring of Italian coach Marcello Lippi.

The Asian giant has made improving youth soccer programs a national priority, with an official plan promising 20,000 academies and 30 million elementary and middle-school students playing the sport within four years.

The goal is to make China one of the world’s top sides by 2050 to bring to life “the sports superpower dream,” the plan read.

However, it faces steep social barriers, with trainers saying traditional attitudes toward education and children’s responsibility to support their parents in retirement make it difficult to secure recruits.

“The big challenge is that mindset in general, that football is a distraction to education,” said Tom Byer, a Japan-based soccer consultant hired by the Chinese Ministry of Education to design pilot programs for young children. “If you look at families that have just one child, it’s kind of a no-brainer. If you’re thinking about the future of your child, should you put an emphasis on sports ... or should you nurture your child to be better academically?”

To assuage concerns, Byer tells Chinese parents that studies suggest kids who are physically active do better academically.

However, parents online ask whether it is “irresponsible” for children to play soccer.

At a practice session for a children’s soccer club in Beijing, parents praised the sport for giving seven-year-olds the experience of overcoming challenges and defeat, but said they were wary of letting it interfere with studies.

Song Feng, 41, said soccer was “just a hobby, an exercise” for her 11-year-old son, and that studies would always have to come first, “because China’s education system is just that way now.”

Gao Fei, father of another boy, said he “won’t let him become a footballer, because China’s professional soccer scene is no good.”

Chinese media have weighed in to try to reassure them.

An article on Internet portal Sohu cited French philosopher Albert Camus and Danish physicist Niels Bohr, who both played for soccer clubs, as proof that sporting and academic pursuits were compatible.

“Playing soccer means falling behind in studies? Teachers and parents wake up, don’t waste your child’s future,” the article said.

While Beijing’s plans should see more soccer played in school, China’s education system still revolves around the highly competitive, all-important gaokao graduation exam, which determines university placement and many career opportunities.

That makes it difficult to stimulate a mass craze for soccer, as the structure “leaves very little space or time for sports,” said Mary Gallagher, associate professor of political science at the University of Michigan. “Will parents risk points on the gaokao for the chance to play soccer every day?”

The world’s most populous nation has 25 times more people than England, but lags far behind its 37,000 soccer clubs, said Rowan Simons, an author and founder of a private soccer club in the capital.