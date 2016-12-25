Montpellier outlast tired Toulon

AFP, PARIS

Shalva Mamukashvili on Friday scored two tries for Montpellier as they led from start to finish to edge a depleted Toulon 33-29 in the big game in France’s Top 14.

In an earlier match, Clermont Ferrand thumped Stade Francais 46-10 and scored six tries on the way as the Top 14 leaders enjoyed a rousing performance.

The leaders now have 46 points from their 14 games, ahead of Montpellier and La Rochelle on 41, while Toulon are fourth on 37.

A late rally from Toulon, who rested six of their stars, saw them score a last-minute try and conversion to clinch a bonus point that could prove precious come the end of the season.

“Happily we came back into it late on to get that point, because we really suffered in the first half,” Toulon’s Eric Escande said after the loss.

Montpellier captain Fulgence Ouedraogo said his team had been on fire, but also praised the opposition.

“We could have had a bonus point, but Toulon never give up,” he said.

Clermont’s tries were scored by Adrien Plante on 22 and 32, Patricio Fernandez on 43, Noa Nakaitaci on 58, Damien Chouly on 73 and Sitaleki Timani two minutes from time.

“I’m happy to have done my bit,” Plante said after the game. “I’m getting back to my best form.”

Clermont coach Franck Azema said his players had been very focused.

“I was also happy to see them enjoying themselves so much, too,” he said.

There was also a big scoring comeback win for La Rochelle, who eventually overran bottom side Bayonne 42-17 after they had been led 17-0. The win makes third placed La Rochelle a serious contender for the playoffs.

Racing 92 also bounced back from their European disappointment with a 23-10 win over Castres, although a late try for Castres meant they missed a bonus point.

Wenceslas Lauret had a hand in all three tries for Racing and the win, the first in four games, lifted them back to fourth place.

“It’s a relief, people were starting to worry about us and so was I,” Racing backs coach Laurent Labit said.

Brive breezed past Lyon 22-6, leaving the losers hovering near the relegation zone in the early match.

Gaetan Germain took 17 points for Brive, hitting the target six times out of six, while former French international Frederik Michalak opened the scores for Lyon, who have now lost three games in a row.

Thibaud Daubanga and Jale Vatuba grabbed second-half tries as confident Pau beat Bordeaux 18-16 away.

The home side got the first try of the game to give Bordeaux a 10-0 lead through Luke Braid, but Raphael Ibanez’s men had a dreadful second half.

Grenoble on Thursday climbed off the foot of the table with a rousing 26-22 win over a Toulouse.

The win ignites vague hopes of escaping relegation for the Alpine hosts and leaves Toulouse rooted outside the end-of-season playoff places.