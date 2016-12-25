Chinese firm deal an ‘opportunity’: Montolivo

AFP, DOHA

The proposed sale of Italian giants AC Milan to a Chinese consortium is a “great opportunity” for the club, the team’s injured skipper, Riccardo Montolivo, said on Friday.

The 30-year-old midfielder said Milan had to “adapt” to the modern world, pointing to the foreign ownership of big clubs across Europe.

“I think that it is a great opportunity for AC Milan,” Montolivo told reporters hours before the Supercoppa Italiana between the Rossoneri and Juventus, in Qatar.

“Of course, it’s sad for us because [owner Silvio] Berlusconi is more than a president for us, he’s a father for us, and a father, I think, for all the Milan fans,” he added.

“This is the future and we have to adapt, accept this,” he said.

Earlier this month it was announced that the potential sale to Chinese consortium Sino-Europe Sports had been pushed back from Dec. 13 to March 3.

Already, any sale to the Chinese might be yielding commercial benefits for Milan.

Their players arrived at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, where the game was played, wearing clothes designed by Italian fashion house Diesel.

The company has just signed a three-year agreement to be Milan’s official “off-field” outfitter.

Diesel founder Renzo Russo, in Doha for the match, said the deal was struck with an eye on China.

“This is the rationale,” Russo said. “It’s a very important reason why we are here today.

“For Diesel to have a Chinese partner, it’s fantastic, we are very happy about this,” he added.

Montolivo himself did not play in the Supercoppa, having suffered a knee injury playing for Italy against Spain in October.

However, he said he hoped to be back on the pitch before the end of the season.

“I will be back, I hope, in the spring. I don’t have a date,” Montolivo said.

“It’s a long injury, you need five, six months,” he said.

“I have to be patient, maybe March, April, I don’t know yet. I hope at the end of the season,” Montolivo added.