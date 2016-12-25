IOC starts process to punish Russian athletes for doping

NY Times News Service

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has begun disciplinary proceedings against 28 Russian athletes who competed at the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Russia, acting on evidence that their urine samples were tampered with, and making it all but certain that Russia will lose its first-place standing in the medals table from those Games.

The proceedings, announced on Friday, were prompted by a report published two weeks earlier by the World Anti-Doping Agency that concluded that Russian authorities had switched the samples of at least a dozen Russian medalists in Sochi to conceal the athletes’ use of banned performance-enhancing drugs.

The committee did not publicly identify the athletes on Friday for legal reasons, saying that even though they had not failed drug tests, the manipulation of their samples could warrant their disqualification.

Any sanctions could result in the reallocation of numerous Olympic medals, in a variety of sports.

Russia dominated the standings at Sochi, winning 33 medals, including 13 golds.

The US had the second-highest medal total in Sochi, with 28 overall. Norway won the second-most golds, with 11.

In the report published this month by anti-doping regulators, investigator Richard McLaren detailed widespread doping by Russia, not just at the Sochi Games, but also in the years before and after them.

In response, the committee announced that it would re-examine the urine samples of all Russian Olympians who competed at the 2012 Summer Games in London and the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver.

The committee stores Olympians’ urine in a laboratory in Switzerland for up to 10 years after each Games.

Committee president Thomas Bach has said any athletes implicated in the coordinated cheating that happened in 2014 should not only be excluded from the Sochi history books, but also be disqualified from competing in any future Olympics.

Already this year, 27 Russian athletes have been penalized for drug violations from the London Games and the 2008 Beijing Games after reanalysis of their samples.

Ninety-five samples collected from Russian athletes in Sochi have been examined, resulting in the disciplinary action announced on Friday.

At least 150 additional samples remain, and the committee on Friday restated its plan to scrutinize all of the samples for similar evidence of tampering, meaning the universe of punished athletes could grow to be far larger.

At a news conference in Russia on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin weighed in on the matter.

He denied that the Russian government had supported a doping program and expressed support for “the outstanding athletes who are against the latest decisions relating to the transfer of major competitions” out of Russia.

The committee has issued guidance to sports organizations to halt preparations to hold competitions in Russia, and it has suggested that they actively search for alternatives.

Russia remains the host of the 2018 soccer World Cup.

Outside of the Olympics, the governing bodies for individual sports have also begun reacting to the mountains of evidence of doping by Russian athletes in global competitions going back years.

Sports federations like those overseeing skiing and biathlon have suspended Russian athletes, and others are continuing to review information privately handed over by the World Anti-Doping Agency implicating more than 600 athletes.