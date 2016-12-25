Recovering Kvitova vows to make return to tennis

AP, PRAGUE

Petra Kvitova said she is determined to play tennis again — no matter what that involves — after a knife-wielding intruder attacked her inside her home and injured her playing hand.

The two-time Wimbledon champion was released from a hospital on Friday, three days after she was operated on following injuries suffered in the attack in the town of Prostejov, Czech Republic.

With a big bandage covering her left hand and forearm, Kvitova said she was told by the surgeon who operated on her in a specialized clinic in the northern Czech town of Vysoke nad Jizerou on Tuesday that her recovery is “looking good and without complications.”

“I feel better day by day,” she told reporters in Prague. “Yesterday morning, during a session [with] the doctor, I was able to move the fingers on my left hand, which I think ... was the greatest Christmas present I could have wished for.”

Kvitova thanked other players and fans, as well as her family, team and doctors for messages of support she had received.

“I never received so many [supportive] messages in my life at a moment,” she said. “I really appreciate that.”

Kvitova sustained damage to the tendons in her left hand, along with injuries to all five fingers and two nerves.

Doctors estimated it would take her about six months to return to tennis.

Kvitova vowed to come back, sooner or later.

“I don’t care about how much time it takes, three months, six months or a year, but that’s for sure, I want to return one day and I’ll do all I can to make that happen,” she said.