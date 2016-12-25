Blue Jackets extend win streak to 12

AP, COLUMBUS, Ohio

Sergei Bobrovsky on Friday night made 36 saves as the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 for their 12th straight win.

Columbus improved to 23-5-4, the best start in franchise history.

It was Bobrovsky’s NHL-best 20th win. He kept Columbus in the game, despite an apathetic third period in which the Blue Jackets took just five shots.

Sam Gagner put Columbus on the board at 17 minutes, 50 seconds of the first period, 16 seconds into a Canadiens bench minor for too many men on the ice. It was his 15th goal on the season.

Brandon Saad made it 2-0 with his 13th goal of the season just 1 minutes, 22 seconds into the second.

Montreal controlled much of the third, and Jeff Petry scored at 9 minutes, 8 seconds.

WILD 7, RANGERS 4

In New York, Mikko Koivu, Nino Niederreiter and Marco Scandella scored in a strong burst early in the second period as Minnesota earned their franchise-record 10th straight win.

Mikael Granlund, Jason Zucker, Matt Dumba and Charlie Coyle also scored for the Wild (21-8-4), who chased Henrik Lundqvist with four goals on 13 shots.

Coyle added three assists, while Koivu and Zucker had three points apiece. Eric Staal (two assists) and Granlund both finished with two points.

Minnesota’s Darcy Kuemper made 31 saves in his seventh start of the season.

Chris Kreider had two goals for the Rangers, while Ryan McDonagh and Derek Stepan also scored.

PENGUINS 4, DEVILS 1

In Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Sidney Crosby scored his NHL-leading 24th goal as the Penguins rebounded nicely from their worst performance of the season.

Chad Ruhwedel got the first goal of his career for Pittsburgh. Eric Fehr and Patric Hornqvist also scored for the Penguins, while Marc-Andre Fleury made 22 saves.

The Penguins improved to 8-0-1 in their past nine home games while offering an immediate response after getting crushed 7-1 in Columbus on Thursday.

Kyle Palmieri scored for the Devils, who lost for the eighth time in nine games. Cory Schneider stopped 35 shots.

CAPITALS 4, LIGHTNING 0

In Washington, John Carlson scored two goals, Alex Ovechkin also scored and Braden Holtby stopped 23 shots for his third shutout of the season to lead Washington to the win against short-handed Tampa Bay.

Carlson beat Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy 55 seconds into the game, and scored again at 15 minutes, 42 seconds of the first. The defenseman has three goals on the season.

Ovechkin scored his 15th goal midway through the second period.

The Lightning dressed just 11 forwards and seven defensemen because of injuries, and then lost left wing Jonathan Drouin and defenseman Braydon Coburn in the second period.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, COYOTES 1

In Glendale, Arizona, Coyotes captain Shane Doan scored his 400th goal in his 1,500th game and Toronto rookie Auston Matthews had an assist in his first NHL game in his hometown in the Maple Leafs’ victory over the Coyotes.

Leo Komarov scored twice, while Connor Brown and William Nylander also scored for Toronto. Frederik Andersen made 31 saves.

The Maple Leafs have won three of four, while the Coyotes have lost four straight.

In other results, it was:

‧ Sharks 3, Oilers 2, OT

‧ Stars 3, Kings 2, OT

‧ Avalanche 2, Blackhawks 1, OT

‧ Red Wings 4, Panthers 3, SO

‧ Hurricanes 3, Bruins 2, OT

‧ Islanders 5, Sabres 1