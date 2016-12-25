Kyoto City shut out Jiangmei to defend cup title

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Japan’s Kyoto City proved they are a little league baseball powerhouse, shutting out Penghu’s Jiangmei Elementary School 9-0 in five innings to defend their Zuluo Shan Cup title in Chiayi City on Friday.

Kyoto ace lefty pitcher Yujin Taniguchi earned the tournament’s Most Valuable Player honor for a stellar performance throughout the tournament, throwing five scoreless innings to blank their Taiwanese challengers in the final.

The annual Zuluo Shan Cup, hosted by Chiayi and now in its 19th year, is one of the most important little league competitions for elementary-school clubs in East Asia, drawing more than 200 teams this year from Taiwan, Japan and South Korea.

Despite the crowded field each year, Kyoto have consistently defeated all competitors, winning seven titles in the past nine tournaments.

“It is an honor to win the final, which was our goal in the competition. Taniguchi is our best pitcher, so I made sure he was rested for the title game,” Kyoto manager Tadayori Yamashita said. “It has become more difficult to win the title, because Taiwanese teams have improved significantly and continue to get better each year.”

Jiangmei took home the silver medal, while Japan’s JBC-TW from Niigata Prefecture claimed third place by defeating their compatriots from Fukushima Prefecture 3-0.

In Taichung yesterday, Taoyuan’s Ping Cheng High School prevailed 7-5 over the Nara Prefecture All-Star Team, which is composed mainly of players from Chiben Gakuen High School, in the opener for the Mazda Taiwan-Japan U18 Baseball Elite Invitational.

Taichung Agricultural Senior High School, who finished second in Taiwan’s Black Leopard Banner competition, are today to take on Riseisha High School from Osaka, Japan, champions of the Meiji Jingu Baseball Tournament in Tokyo.

The top two junior baseball teams from Taiwan and Japan are vying for supremacy in the second year of the under-18 competition.

All eyes will be on Nara lefty pitcher Furu Hibiki and right-handed starter Yuuma Fukumoto, who participated in the U12 World Cup in Taiwan and are touted as promising prospects for the Japanese professional baseball draft next year.